Why Texans don't want any more Californians.
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a warning on Twitter to Californians moving to his state: "Remember those high taxes, burdensome regulations, & socialistic agenda advanced in CA? We don't believe in that."

And he knew that was bullshiat on many levels.  He's just speaking to your normal right-wing moron like the rest of the GOP does.  First off, we've had a flood of California residents for the last 20 years.  Secondly, the *vast* majority of them are either right-wingers to begin with who think they will be at home in Texas (or quickly become so).  But ultimately, they wouldn't be moving here if they didn't have a ridiculous amount of equity they could trade in for a giant house in an acreage-plot neighborhood in Central Texas.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Americans spend a lot of energy fretting about other Americans.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: And this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a warning on Twitter to Californians moving to his state: "Remember those high taxes, burdensome regulations, & socialistic agenda advanced in CA? We don't believe in that."

And he knew that was bullshiat on many levels.  He's just speaking to your normal right-wing moron like the rest of the GOP does.  First off, we've had a flood of California residents for the last 20 years.  Secondly, the *vast* majority of them are either right-wingers to begin with who think they will be at home in Texas (or quickly become so).  But ultimately, they wouldn't be moving here if they didn't have a ridiculous amount of equity they could trade in for a giant house in an acreage-plot neighborhood in Central Texas.


As an Oregonian, people LOOOOVE to biatch about Californians, especially Republicans. And yet when it's time to, say, open business doors? Well guess what? Not only is their money green, but by them often having more of it set aside means they're all too ready to spend it. And they certainly aren't complaining about Californians (or liberals) then.

... Well except in those dying shiatty towns that not even Oregonians themselves want to go to... they complain about everything and everyone.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Texas. Beautiful state, beautiful people. No wonder they want to keep Californians out.

Fark user image
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Americans spend a lot of energy fretting about other Americans.


Welcome to American history since 11,000 BC.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The one thing the plains states, the mountain west, the PNW, and Mexico can agree on is that they don't want Californians.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Americans spend a lot of energy fretting about other Americans.


You know about the Senate and Electoral College, right?
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"California's incoming residents are most likely to be 20- and 30-somethings making more than $100,000 a year with bachelor's or graduate degrees, while its outgoing residents tend to be less educated and earn less than $50,000."

In other words all of those leaving are uneducated losers.  They will probably fit right in with Texans.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Texan son  - those originally from Texas - are generally good people.  "Texans" who transplanted there are generally generally douche lords.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here's my award-winning photo of a Texas sunset.

Fark user image


It did win an award. In Texas.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I for one wholly support the mass exodus of right wingers to the flyover states
 
CoonAce
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CoonAce: Texans  - those originally from Texas - are generally good people.  "Texans" who transplanted there are generally generally douche lords.


Ftfm
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: "California's incoming residents are most likely to be 20- and 30-somethings making more than $100,000 a year with bachelor's or graduate degrees, while its outgoing residents tend to be less educated and earn less than $50,000."

In other words all of those leaving are uneducated losers.  They will probably fit right in with Texans.


The buried lede is that despite the difference in income they will enjoy similar standards of living.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
better build a wall.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Colorado the people complain about specifically about Texans and Californians moving there.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

doosh: I for one wholly support the mass exodus of right wingers to the flyover states


That does have the side-effect of securing the Presidency and the Senate for the GOP for the foreseeable future.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Ah yes, Texas. Beautiful state, beautiful people. No wonder they want to keep Californians out.

Fark user image


In Comal County, you can't throw a rock without hitting someone that migrated from California (or at least their 3-10 acre, deed-restricted plot).  Comal went 70%+ for Trump in 2016.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: "California's incoming residents are most likely to be 20- and 30-somethings making more than $100,000 a year with bachelor's or graduate degrees, while its outgoing residents tend to be less educated and earn less than $50,000."

In other words all of those leaving are uneducated losers.  They will probably fit right in with Texans.


When California sends its people, they're not sending their best
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Colorado hates Californians moving there as well. I think the majority of the griping comes from the population influx, shifting political concerns, and human slime wearing Dodgers gear.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CoonAce: Texan son  - those originally from Texas - are generally good people.  "Texans" who transplanted there are generally generally douche lords.


The data supports this
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Texas? No.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Ima4nic8or: "California's incoming residents are most likely to be 20- and 30-somethings making more than $100,000 a year with bachelor's or graduate degrees, while its outgoing residents tend to be less educated and earn less than $50,000."

In other words all of those leaving are uneducated losers.  They will probably fit right in with Texans.

The buried lede is that despite the difference in income they will enjoy similar standards of living.


If the poor's go to Texas then sort of.  They will have as big or bigger a house, and a nice car and will no doubt enjoy that, until the day the chemical plant next door explodes, as they all seem to do there. Not surprising given the lack of regulation.  They also have to live among, well, Texans.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: "California's incoming residents are most likely to be 20- and 30-somethings making more than $100,000 a year with bachelor's or graduate degrees, while its outgoing residents tend to be less educated and earn less than $50,000."

In other words all of those leaving are uneducated losers.  They will probably fit right in with Texans.


Housing costs in particular are driving out lower income residents.
 
xalres
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You'll take our cast off offal and like it, Texass.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: In Colorado the people complain about specifically about Texans and Californians moving there.


As one of the only actual Colorado natives I know, who cares. Enjoy our state. I usually hear those complaints from other transplants trying to fit in.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ashholes don't want more ashholes.
Go figure.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More than a third of Texas' population growth in 2019 was from domestic immigration. More than half if you include international. Texas' job growth in December was twice that of the nationwide payrolls. Guess people are coming for our jobs.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
California's GDP is substantially larger than Texas in both absolute and per capita terms. And they manage to do that w/o depending on oil and gas that randomly ended up under the ground in their state.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

doosh: I for one wholly support the mass exodus of right wingers to the flyover states


I see no particular reason to think those leaving California are doing so because they are conservative.  In fact, the opposite is probably true.  Income still tracks with which party you vote for; IE, rich people usually vote for Republicans and poor people usually vote for Democrats.  If the people leaving California are mostly poor, they are likely mostly Democrats as well.

This is a good thing, of course; California is heavily Democratic and Texas is close to turning purple.  California could easily lose a few Democrats are remain very blue.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tough titty. It's a free country, and people can move wherever they want, and take their politics with them.
Don't like it, Tex?
Go f**k yourself.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Houston is the most ethnically diverse city in the US and the only large city to have a lesbian mayor.

Still, I wish people would stop moving here. Californians have already made Austin, which used to be a pretty cool little college town, unlivable.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Colorado hates Californians moving there as well. I think the majority of the griping comes from the population influx, shifting political concerns, and human slime wearing Dodgers gear.


I think it has a lot about their inability to drive in adverse weather conditions.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think to myself. "Gee there was a reason you had a hard time in CA with all the pointless regulations and taxes. Now you got a job in TX because business are moving there and cost of living is lower due to the opposite regulations and taxes. Yet, you are trying to convince me that TX should be changed to be more like CA. You are creating a bad loop for yourself.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: "California's incoming residents are most likely to be 20- and 30-somethings making more than $100,000 a year with bachelor's or graduate degrees, while its outgoing residents tend to be less educated and earn less than $50,000."

In other words all of those leaving are uneducated losers.  They will probably fit right in with Texans.


The more realistic take is people with low incomes are leaving states with a high cost of living to states with a lower cost of living. That's not necessarily political as only economically ignorant conservatives try to reduce cost of living to taxes and taxes only.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The trouble with Texas, is it's full of Texans.

Fark user image
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
puffy999:
As an Oregonian, people LOOOOVE to biatch about Californians, especially Republicans. And yet when it's time to, say, open business doors? Well guess what? Not only is their money green, but by them often having more of it set aside means they're all too ready to spend it. And they certainly aren't complaining about Californians (or liberals) then.

... Well except in those dying shiatty towns that not even Oregonians themselves want to go to... they complain about everything and everyone.

I'm sure they do. But they depend on transfers (via the federal budget) to keep the lights on. Not that they're the least bit grateful.

Canadian resident here. Complaints about "equalization" (transfers to provinces by Ottawa earmarked for health and other social services, designed to ensure that these are of comparable quality Canada-wide) are perennial up here. Governments of more prosperous "have" provinces continually complain about having to support less prosperous "have-not" provinces.

We like to think we're a polite people, so nobody ever points out that with freedom of movement in Canada allowing social services in "have-nots" would accelerate migration to "haves," so the "haves" can pay now or pay later.

The wonder from a perspective from the True North is that Californians don't complain nearly enough about transfers to the "have-not" states that thrust Trump into office---and were rewarded with the sight of Trump raising taxes on the (((coastal elites.))) Californians who stay in California are, in a real sense, subsidizing migration to Texas.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kbronsito: California's GDP is substantially larger than Texas in both absolute and per capita terms. And they manage to do that w/o depending on oil and gas that randomly ended up under the ground in their state.


California's GDP instead is based upon selling data about you that they spied on you to acquire.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Ima4nic8or: "California's incoming residents are most likely to be 20- and 30-somethings making more than $100,000 a year with bachelor's or graduate degrees, while its outgoing residents tend to be less educated and earn less than $50,000."

In other words all of those leaving are uneducated losers.  They will probably fit right in with Texans.

Housing costs in particular are driving out lower income residents.


There are lots of cheap places to live in CA. Only Sac, SF and LA are expensive.  People don't have to resort to something as extreme as moving to Texas.  That's kind of like committing suicide to avoid a driving ticket. In terms of square miles covered, cheap places to live are far more prevalent than the expensive ones.  Cheap places to live in CA: Weed, Shingletown, Arbuckle, Hornitos, Tranquility, San Joaquin, Palo Verde, Darwin, etc..
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My relatives in Idaho would regularly put blame on "those Californians flocking to our state" for anything and everything they wanted to complain about. I assume they get it from the vitriolic pundits on the TV, the politicians, and their knitting circle. It's a symptom of people who don't like change, and the need to blame someone else for it.

But that the governor would just come right out and spew that kind of hatred -- the man has no diplomatic skill whatsoever.
 
PunGent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gift Horses Mouth: I think to myself. "Gee there was a reason you had a hard time in CA with all the pointless regulations and taxes. Now you got a job in TX because business are moving there and cost of living is lower due to the opposite regulations and taxes. Yet, you are trying to convince me that TX should be changed to be more like CA. You are creating a bad loop for yourself. enormous federal subsidies to the state military-industrial complex, and the state mineral-extraction industry.


No socialism like red state socialism.  Pay what your share, or at least quit whining while we carry your lazy asses.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: puffy999:
As an Oregonian, people LOOOOVE to biatch about Californians, especially Republicans. And yet when it's time to, say, open business doors? Well guess what? Not only is their money green, but by them often having more of it set aside means they're all too ready to spend it. And they certainly aren't complaining about Californians (or liberals) then.

... Well except in those dying shiatty towns that not even Oregonians themselves want to go to... they complain about everything and everyone.

I'm sure they do. But they depend on transfers (via the federal budget) to keep the lights on. Not that they're the least bit grateful.


Federal transfers are as a first-order approximation a reflection of the percentage of the state owned by the federal government.
https://ballotpedia.org/Federal_land_​o​wnership_by_state

Federal payment transfers prevent the states from suing the Fed in SCOTUS about the constitutionality of federal ownership of state land (dubious). The fed does not pay state taxes, so federally-owned land costs its state income.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gift Horses Mouth: cost of living is lower due to the opposite regulations and taxes


That connection is far less provable than you might think.  The cost of living has more to do with property values, which are driven mainly by the number of people who want to live there.

If you live in a cheap area...it's more likely because no one else wants to be there with you. Likely has VERY LITTLE to do with 'rglations and 'da dubmint'...
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: CoonAce: Texan son  - those originally from Texas - are generally good people.  "Texans" who transplanted there are generally generally douche lords.

The data supports this


I was gonna call bullshiat just on general principles, but that is pretty compelling
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: doosh: I for one wholly support the mass exodus of right wingers to the flyover states

I see no particular reason to think those leaving California are doing so because they are conservative.  In fact, the opposite is probably true.  Income still tracks with which party you vote for; IE, rich people usually vote for Republicans and poor people usually vote for Democrats.  If the people leaving California are mostly poor, they are likely mostly Democrats as well.

This is a good thing, of course; California is heavily Democratic and Texas is close to turning purple.  California could easily lose a few Democrats are remain very blue.


The driving force in flipping red to blue has always been urbanization, immigration and education. I know Texas is trailing badly on that last one but as farming continues to edge out individual family farms, both because of shrinking profits and being bought out by corporations, the shift in demographics towards urban and suburban growth continues. Exposure to immigrants slowly purples the red-hearted too.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Texas is probably in the bottom 10 states I'd want to move to. Their state seal should just be an obese Jesus throwing a football.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Again: Go f**k yourself, Tex.
You are asserting rights you do not possess.
The "Right to keep everything where I am the way I like it" is not an actual right.
You may not like it if I decide to move in next to you, but you can't and won't do anything about it - so why don't you shut your impotent mouth?
The whole conversation shouldn't even be taken seriously.
 
