(BBC-US)
shill1253
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dave.

Dave the Virus.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Name it after my ex...
 
stevenboof
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Super Metal Death Plague definitely has a nice ring to it.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
if only there was a video game where people could name plagues that destroy humanity that we could take inspiration from.
 
oldfool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Of course the BBC would blame someone with an MC at the beginning of their name

😈
 
pounddawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Digyomanvirus
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought we had decided on Kung Flu.
 
Yoleus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Budvirus
 
pounddawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: I thought we had decided on Kung Flu.


Hong Kong Fluey
 
Gooch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People's Glorious Pathogen
 
Jesterling
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: I thought we had decided on Kung Flu.



I'm partial to Flu Tang
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This isn't even its final form!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trump Flu?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Destructor: This isn't even its final form!


username checks out.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seven
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pounddawg: The Martian Manhandler: I thought we had decided on Kung Flu.

Hong Kong Fluey


Number One Super Viri
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lung Cooties.

Thankfully I got my Cooties shots back in kindergarten.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pounddawg: The Martian Manhandler: I thought we had decided on Kung Flu.

Hong Kong Fluey


Well, except for Wuhan and Hong Kong being 1000 km apart.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Trump Flu?


2019-nCovfefe
 
Two16
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
African Rabies
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Andromeda Strain
/Suck our science balls Chricton
 
B0redd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Flu Yung?
 
Weng
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should really just have a giant bank of generic names on hand to pull from. Like hurricanes. Just grab the next name off the list and append an appropriate class descriptor.

Steve flu.
Alice plague.
Martin ebola.
Adolf syphilis.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I name thee the "Remember That Corona Virus".

/seriously. Seems like in a few days time we'll be back to media covering what faux pas the Kirdashians are doing
//the Super Bowl halftime show has already almost eclipsed it
///seems like the bug was designed with a very short half-life. The 80 year old Jap is (of now) still alive. Do viruses work that way?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a very spicy virus.  Coronabenero.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
N69H420
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
XiFlu
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since he is getting so many tributes worldwide, how about we call it the Kobe virus.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When it mutates can we call it Wuhan Flu II: Electric Boogaloo?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We could call it The Plague.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We could call it The Plague.

[Fark user image 800x600]


that's Mr. The Plague.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bat flu
 
walkerhound
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It will wind up being Wu-CoV, Wuhan coronavirus.  The Chinese won't like that, but tough shiat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
minivanracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kung flu.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: pounddawg: The Martian Manhandler: I thought we had decided on Kung Flu.

Hong Kong Fluey

Well, except for Wuhan and Hong Kong being 1000 km apart.


1,000 miles to an American: 12 hour drive
1,000 miles to a European: Like, Fiji or something.  Antarctica?

/'Murica, F*ck Yeah
 
probesport
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trumpfox Soviet-1
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
GoldenPalace.com virus! Let's bring it back!
 
probesport
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: GoldenPalace.com virus! Let's bring it back!


roundpeg.bizView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just call it the Racist Reference Virus to cover all bases.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Call it "the flu is worse" virus. That way certain farkers won't keep sounding like complete idiots.
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Super Metal Death Plague definitely has a nice ring to it.


Pretty sure thats a Gwar album.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I still like Winnie the Flu.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: 1,000 miles to an American: 12 hour drive


More like 13.5, before allowing for fuel, food, and bathroom stops.  Realistically even more - the most I've done in one day was about 750, and that took almost as long to drive due to traffic around cities.  And I got lucky and didn't have any cops stop me for speeding.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Golden Harmony Luck Virus
 
