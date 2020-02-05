 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Add 'Bat tornado' to the many things that are scary about Australia   (9now.nine.com.au) divider line
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SyFy says "Go on..."
 
fugeeface
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Batnado?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cool tag on vacation?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Cool tag on vacation?


Fruit Bats are only dangerous if they crash into you.
Even that's not a huge deal - just unpleasant.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fugeeface: Batnado?


It's the only proven method of combating a sharknado, without having to resort to summoning a gorillacano. True Fact!
 
eas81
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
GOOD, and stay away from Austin and Central Texas we have Batnados too.

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Republicans. Now infesting other countries. Worse than bats.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Scary? It's just flying foxes. It's a big swarm of sky cuddles.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ha! Fat batstards!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1. Bob Katter is a prick

2. Flying foxes are a good thing, and this summer it seems relevant that they struggle with hot and fiery weather, and generally people should be looking to help them rather than to "move them on" from every farking place they try to live

3. These bats do carry a rabies-like virus which can be very dangerous to humans, but FWIW only a small percentage are carriers and typically the only unvaccinated people who get scratched or bitten are those f*cking with bats
 
uttertosh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x289]
Ha! Fat batstards!


HA! Now, that's just straight up funny as f*ck! XD
 
Send More Chuck Berry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"If this was happening at parliament house, somebody would have come up with a solution by now," Coco tells A Current Affair.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Send More Chuck Berry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: vudukungfu: Cool tag on vacation?

Fruit Bats are only dangerous if they crash into you.
Even that's not a huge deal - just unpleasant.


Unless they have rabies. Or you hang out with them and they have MERS, SARS, coronavirus, etc
 
bluewave69
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THIS IS BAT COUNTRY
Youtube F8gAtTxWhUY
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Feh! They're probably just fruitbats. Mice with wings!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Send More Chuck Berry: dionysusaur: vudukungfu: Cool tag on vacation?

Fruit Bats are only dangerous if they crash into you.
Even that's not a huge deal - just unpleasant.

Unless they have rabies. Or you hang out with them and they have MERS, SARS, coronavirus, etc


Don't forget Ebola. I read about an African infant that caught Ebola by playing in a hollow tree that bats used as a nest. He wasn't bitten. He probably breathed in the virus from batshiat and virus in the air.
 
