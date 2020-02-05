 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   People in Flagstaff, Arizona are howling about how ruff it is to live in their neighborhood because a dog food plant stinks up the place. And if nothing is done, they might have to flea   (azfamily.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The plant has been there since 1976. Move or shut up.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is making better dog food an option? Maybe use better quality animal parts?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It can't be worse than Livingston, CA.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have been through there a few times over the years, and I would say the smell has gotten worse.  It really also depends on the atmospheric conditions and wind direction, but it can be overpowering.  I don't know if the ingredients changed or what, but what used to be kind of biscuit-ish is more like microwaved spoiled meat now.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should thank their lucky stars it's not a paper mill.

I remember riding the school bus and the kids on certain sides of the bus were responsible for closing the windows when we drove by and they got holy hell rained on them if they messed up.

This was in FL, and we didn't even live that close to the mill, but damn, when the wind was right, you could barely breathe it smelled so bad. And the waste-water from the plant foamed up the inlets so the beaches had giant beige lumps all over them that also smelled horrible.

I'd take a dog-food plant over a paper mill any god-damn day.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: The plant has been there since 1976. Move or shut up.


I'd rather companies be held to be responsible for the pollution emitted from their factories.
 
ieerto
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Your dog says moving near a dog food plant is a big mis-steak.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: Engineers say phase one worked even better than expected, reducing the smell by 44 percent. However, the cost was more than estimated. Now it's time for phase two...

Fark user imageView Full Size


They've collected too many underpants.
 
