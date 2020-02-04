 Skip to content
(Patheos)   One Million Moms: You need to shut up and respect us, Our God said so   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Farkin' A all they do is watch TV all farkin' day!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
More like One Dozen Moms.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Isn't it one mom?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
one mom and a mailing list
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
3,000 angry and sexually frustrated pure-bred suburbia soccer moms do not make 'a million'
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
One Million Moms (Twitter count: 4,731)

LOL
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

enry: Isn't it one mom?


One mom and a mailing list.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: one mom and a mailing list


One angry bald guy and a mailing list
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Look, Karen... I'm not seeing alotta sammich makin' here.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Karen...maybe you should think about your husband's and sons' prayers first...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, no
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Farkin' A all she does is watch TV all farkin' day!


It's one moron.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are children supposed to learn about respect and dignity when this is what they see on the world's biggest stage?

That isn't the world's biggest stage.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You lie about your numbers AND your gender.  You are unworthy of respect.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Evangelicals elected Trump.  They have no right to whine about respect or dignity.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do I have to choose between them and the ones in the pussy hats?  Because if I do, I'll go MILF every time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Evangelicals elected Trump.  They have no right to whine about respect or dignity.


Quoted because this cannot be repeated enough.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
these same women went to schools where date rape jocks were coddled like children while cheerleaders were encouraged to fark them. they live in a nation where reports of professional athletes are regularly arrested for rape, murder, violence to women, dog fighting, you name it. if these women choose to raise their sons and daughters to worship pro football players then they have everything coming to come they deserve. give it a few years half time will be a stage full of cross dressing dancers, women who dress like men and men who sashay in assless chaps. that will give them something to talk about. morans.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Mad Scientist: Evangelicals elected Trump.  They have no right to whine about respect or dignity.

Quoted because this cannot be repeated enough.


Yeah apparently those Christian bastards are just everywhere  with their drugs and immoral behavior... Terrible people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pretty standard selective outrage for this crowd.
 
Superjoe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm going to need more pictures to make a decision.
 
Lady J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: these same women went to schools where date rape jocks were coddled like children while cheerleaders were encouraged to fark them. they live in a nation where reports of professional athletes are regularly arrested for rape, murder, violence to women, dog fighting, you name it. if these women choose to raise their sons and daughters to worship pro football players then they have everything coming to come they deserve. give it a few years half time will be a stage full of cross dressing dancers, women who dress like men and men who sashay in assless chaps. that will give them something to talk about. morans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flurching
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Wenchmaster: Mad Scientist: Evangelicals elected Trump.  They have no right to whine about respect or dignity.

Quoted because this cannot be repeated enough.

Yeah apparently those Christian bastards are just everywhere  with their drugs and immoral behavior... Terrible people.

[Fark user image image 850x534]


It's red because no one wants to live there. Basically a blue pop density map
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

enry: Isn't it one mom?


With an Apple IIc computer.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Checking MILF list.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: [Fark user image image 425x351]


Let me guess: He voted for serial political murder and defaming one's husband's rape victims.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Offended Christians : suffer in silence, this isn't a theocracy and you dont set the rules for the rest of society.

Or, just fark right off
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She should get together with Dee Snider and go bowling.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: [Fark user image image 425x425]


I have that exact conversation with my best friend's mom....

She was hyper offended by Shakira and then I asked her what she thought about the cheerleaders who wear no more than that and are paid much less to dance around and the look on her face said it all.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: [Fark user image image 425x351]

Let me guess: He voted for serial political murder and defaming one's husband's rape victims.


You better watch out or you'll be the next one on the Clinton hit list
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Your God, is a total shiat head.  He decided that incest, and rape were OK.  Lott's daughters waited for their father to get drunk on wine.  Then the two of them raped him.  God is not a nice person.  Seriously, look at what happened to Job.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AquaTatanka: Dork Gently: FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: [Fark user image image 425x351]

Let me guess: He voted for serial political murder and defaming one's husband's rape victims.

You better watch out or you'll be the next one on the Clinton hit list


Jeffrey Epstein wasn't behind seven layers of proxies.
 
