 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LiveLeak)   F*ck, f*ck, f*ck, f*ck, f*ck (NSFW language, obviously)   (liveleak.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Bag-In-Box, Angry neighbor  
•       •       •

1004 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does LiveLeak not host videos anymore?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Needs more salt/sand.  And/or truckers need to re-discover chains.

/wonder if farkfarkfark guy had them on already
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

xanadian: Needs more salt/sand.  And/or truckers need to re-discover chains.

/wonder if farkfarkfark guy had them on already


Generally chains are only used on hills and roads with compacted snow. That's why you see chain-up pull-outs at the top and bottom of steep hills.
Chains tend to destroy important parts of ones vehicle when traveling above 30mph. On a road like that, and at that speed, nobody was wearing jewellery. The 'f*ck' trucker just got lucky.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time to pressure wash that driver seat
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess my question is: why the f*ck were those rigs trying to pass one another on such sh*tty road conditions that a pickup could spin like that?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Time to pressure wash that driver seat


Gonna need to retreive it from his ass first...

/pucker factor
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So what's he biatching about?
 
RPBN
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I guess my question is: why the f*ck were those rigs trying to pass one another on such sh*tty road conditions that a pickup could spin like that?


I'm guessing that they were trying to stop and couldn't. That's a lot of mass to move around on a slick road.
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I guess my question is: why the f*ck were those rigs trying to pass one another on such sh*tty road conditions that a pickup could spin like that?


They weren't, they were loaded to 40 tons and couldn't stop in time to avoid the rig in front of them so they pulled to the side to avoid rear ending the vehicle in front. It's the same thing smart people do with the shoulder when there's a sudden backup and they realize too late they don't have enough stopping distance.

My wife did basically that when coming home from Florida towing the trailer. She was cruising at 68, nobody even visible in front for probably the last mile, suddenly she crests a blind hill and traffic is at a complete standstill. She starts hitting the brakes and quickly assesses that she doesn't have room to stop before she's going to barrel into the truck in front of us. She does the only sane thing and goes for the shoulder. Unfortunately the shoulder starts to get steeper so she had to drive into the median to avoid rolling the truck, trailer, or both and we got stuck in post-hurricane mud. Luckily zero damage done to anyone or anything and we got away with just a tow.
 
starsrift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I guess my question is: why the f*ck were those rigs trying to pass one another on such sh*tty road conditions that a pickup could spin like that?


The first rig that pulled out onto the 'wrong' side of the road just couldn't stop without hitting the rig in front of him, so he swerved to avoid a crash. There's a lot of mass in those rigs; they can't stop easily in normal conditions, nevermind an iced up road like that.

The really impressive apart was the cussing driver threading the needle. I didn't even hear his trailer get hit, though I think it must've. He was maybe the only vehicle using chains? Or just being able to go uphill was giving him better traction? Not sure.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report