(Straits Times)   Like Elmer Fudd and Bugs going back and forth, these babies were poisoned or not poisoned   (straitstimes.com) divider line
4
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they've cleared all parties - but the investigation continues?

Also, why does the solvent used contain morphine?


//that's a lot of WTF in one article.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
poisoned or not poisoned

Unimpressed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: So, they've cleared all parties - but the investigation continues?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ulm University Hospital initially suspected the infants had caught an infection.
But this was ruled out by urine tests whose results came back on Jan 16.
The tests did however show traces of morphine - although none of the infants had been due to receive the drug at that particular time.

By chance were these "tests" performed by the same lab that botched the breast milk ones?
 
