(NBC News)   Prior Orange County Prosecutor: "There are thousands of videos of this couple raping incapacitated women." Current OC Prosecutor, after the prior prosecutor lost the election: "Those videos don't exist"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this a Seinfeld episode?
 
IDGAF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Cosby had an accomplice?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you lose your prosecutors, society loses faith in the entire criminal justice system," Spitzer said. "And I will not let that happen in Orange County." He accused former District Attorney Tony Rackauckas of using the case to promote his re-election efforts in 2018, in what Spitzer called a "blatant abuse of power."

Are you going to arrest and charge him, Mr. New Prosecutor?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the past prosecutor claimed evidence that wasn't there?
Or the current one conveniently lost evidence that was?

Either way, that's messed up.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: "If you lose your prosecutors, society loses faith in the entire criminal justice system," Spitzer said. "And I will not let that happen in Orange County." He accused former District Attorney Tony Rackauckas of using the case to promote his re-election efforts in 2018, in what Spitzer called a "blatant abuse of power."

Are you going to arrest and charge him, Mr. New Prosecutor?


Yeah, I don't think the law works that way.
Law has become a game where the point is to win, not to find the truth and provide justice.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The girlfriend is purty
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: ...
Law has become a game where the point is to win, not to find the truth and provide justice.


Like the American political system. Maybe there is a correlation between layer politicians and this kind of mindset?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone want to look up how much this couple donated to the new prosecutor's election campaign?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Jeffrey Epstein would be impressed.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow, I just saw this episode of SVU.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I didn't know Mike Nifong had a brother.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone check Porn Hub for the evidence?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: "If you lose your prosecutors, society loses faith in the entire criminal justice system," Spitzer said. "And I will not let that happen in Orange County." He accused former District Attorney Tony Rackauckas of using the case to promote his re-election efforts in 2018, in what Spitzer called a "blatant abuse of power."

Are you going to arrest and charge him, Mr. New Prosecutor?


Prosecutorial immunity is absolute says the supreme court. No matter how badly they abused their power you cannot them criminally or civiilly responsible for it. You can sue the state or the county but not the prosecutor
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Anyone check Porn Hub for the evidence?


daily
 
Bowen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Anyone check Porn Hub for the evidence?

daily


*shakes tiny internet fist
/well, not exactly shake
 
JustLookin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Which republican is crooked?

Whynotboth.jpg
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Anyone want to look up how much this couple donated to the new prosecutor's election campaign?


You can't make evidence disappear like that. The claim that all those videos don't exist is insanely strong, because just the tiniest proof of existence would blow up in new prosecutor's face. All it would take is some screenshots saved on some forensic tech's computer.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magorn: whither_apophis: "If you lose your prosecutors, society loses faith in the entire criminal justice system," Spitzer said. "And I will not let that happen in Orange County." He accused former District Attorney Tony Rackauckas of using the case to promote his re-election efforts in 2018, in what Spitzer called a "blatant abuse of power."

Are you going to arrest and charge him, Mr. New Prosecutor?

Prosecutorial immunity is absolute says the supreme court. No matter how badly they abused their power you cannot them criminally or civiilly responsible for it. You can sue the state or the county but not the prosecutor


ah, not entirely.

Then, in Buckley v. Fitzsimmons, 509 U.S. 259 (1993), the Court held that a prosecutor was not absolutely immune for false statements made in a press conference, and for other pre-trial investigative conduct. The Fitzsimmons court noted that "[t]he conduct of a press conference does not involve the initiation of a prosecution, the presentation of the state's case in court, or actions preparatory for these functions." Id. at 278. Thus, even though "[s]tatements to the press may be an integral part of a prosecutor's job," id. at 278 and "may serve a vital public function ... a prosecutor is in no different position than other executive officials who deal with the press, and, as noted above, qualified immunity is the norm for them." Id. (citations omitted).

http://www.section1983blog.com/2009/0​9​/brief-summary-of-prosecutorial-immuni​ty.html

also the immunity is for civil suits, not any criminal behavior
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Magorn: whither_apophis: "If you lose your prosecutors, society loses faith in the entire criminal justice system," Spitzer said. "And I will not let that happen in Orange County." He accused former District Attorney Tony Rackauckas of using the case to promote his re-election efforts in 2018, in what Spitzer called a "blatant abuse of power."

Are you going to arrest and charge him, Mr. New Prosecutor?

Prosecutorial immunity is absolute says the supreme court. No matter how badly they abused their power you cannot them criminally or civiilly responsible for it. You can sue the state or the county but not the prosecutor


In civil lawsuits, yes. They can still be charged criminally, if their conduct rises to that level. Several have been convicted and jailed:

- https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​e​x-texas-prosecutor-first-history-be-ja​iled-withholding-evidence-flna8C115662​89
- https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pe​n​nsylvania-kane/ex-pennsylvania-top-pro​secutor-convicted-of-perjury-may-begin​-sentence-soon-idUSKCN1NW1ON

But of course, this is so incredibly rare that it's like winning the lottery.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ZeroPly: Sum Dum Gai: Anyone want to look up how much this couple donated to the new prosecutor's election campaign?

You can't make evidence disappear like that. The claim that all those videos don't exist is insanely strong, because just the tiniest proof of existence would blow up in new prosecutor's face. All it would take is some screenshots saved on some forensic tech's computer.


Cute.  You've never dealt with cops have you...

The chief prosecutor/crown attorney makes a few comments to the right people...  and all sorts of things happen.  And no one in their right mind is willing to face the reprisal that would happen if they fark that up.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
seemslegit.jiff
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JustLookin: Which republican politician is crooked?

Whynotbothall.jpg


Adjusted
 
adamatari
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So the past prosecutor claimed evidence that wasn't there?
Or the current one conveniently lost evidence that was?

Either way, that's messed up.


I don't know what the hell happened but I know it's farked up. You would have to be an evil SOB to accuse someone of 1000 rape cases with no evidence, and equally evil to dump a case like that if you had evidence.

Whoever is full of shiat here, there is probably a giant skid mark leading up to this moment of equally repugnant acts. If the former prosecutor really was going after this with no evidence and lying about it, there are probably many people in prison for crimes they did not commit. Also contrariwise if the current prosecutor is lying.

I kinda hope there is more to this somewhere.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

adamatari: Resident Muslim: So the past prosecutor claimed evidence that wasn't there?
Or the current one conveniently lost evidence that was?

Either way, that's messed up.

I don't know what the hell happened but I know it's farked up. You would have to be an evil SOB to accuse someone of 1000 rape cases with no evidence, and equally evil to dump a case like that if you had evidence.

Whoever is full of shiat here, there is probably a giant skid mark leading up to this moment of equally repugnant acts. If the former prosecutor really was going after this with no evidence and lying about it, there are probably many people in prison for crimes they did not commit. Also contrariwise if the current prosecutor is lying.

I kinda hope there is more to this somewhere.


This is bad enough that it should call for the Feds to get involved.
 
