(Boing Boing)   Not news: Thief steals $17,000 worth of stuff from gas station. News: Thief was an employee on his first shift on the job. Fark: He even swiped his employee file and the owner doesn't know the guy's name   (boingboing.net)
21
posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 1:05 AM



eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Any bets the guys gets caught trying to cash in a stolen lottery ticket?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"then proceeded to steal tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen lottery tickets, "

Oh really?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The owner doesn't have his name? If I were the insurance company, I would take a hard look at the owners finances. I bet he's a degenerate gambler.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stealing a lottery ticket is the ultimate risky gamble.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: "then proceeded to steal tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen lottery tickets, "

Oh really?


If they were already stolen, he was stealing them back, so it's okay.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: RolandTGunner: "then proceeded to steal tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen lottery tickets, "

Oh really?

If they were already stolen, he was stealing them back, so it's okay.


I think it's a typo. These were tickets for the lottery where you can win a German Christmas bread. You know, the Stollen Lottery.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You guys don't honestly think he'll try to cash in the lottery tickets himself, do you?  He'll sell them on, like the cigs and beer and so forth.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have to say, this is one of the smartest crimes I've seen in a while. This cat knew what he was doing.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: I have to say, this is one of the smartest crimes I've seen in a while. This cat knew what he was doing.


No.
his face is out there.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the follow-up where he asks for a reference
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
17K  so 12 cases of 🍻, dozen cartons of cigarettes and all the aspirin?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This needs to be a Mike Judge movie.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, he certainly ticks the boxes for:
* Shows initiative
* Plans ahead
* Works quickly and efficiently
* Self-starter...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sithon: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: I have to say, this is one of the smartest crimes I've seen in a while. This cat knew what he was doing.

No.
his face is out there.


Well, his beard is. Shave that off and he'd never be identified.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Review the security camera footage, find a soda can or coffee cup the guy drank out of, take a DNA sample and identify the perp as the owners cousin on holiday from the old country.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't the lotto people keep track of the ticket number ranges they parcel out to stores?  They could easily
void that range, and keep tabs for anyplace where that ticket is scanned, then viola' they get the video
from the store and there's your guy...
 
Birnone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When this guy applied, no one asked his name? When they filled out the paperwork, no one saw what they were writing? If he filled out the paperwork, no one looked at it to see if he even really wrote anything in it? No one said "Okay nameofnew guy, you need to work this shift"? I suspect this entire thing was orchestrated by someone already working at, or owning, the gas station.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Don't the lotto people keep track of the ticket number ranges they parcel out to stores?  They could easily
void that range, and keep tabs for anyplace where that ticket is scanned, then viola' they get the video
from the store and there's your guy...


You're close.  At the time of issuance, the selected numbers, location, date, time and unique bar code are generated, printed and stored at HQ.  The complication is unsigned tickets are essentially "bearer bonds" where the holder is due the cash, especially in the smaller payouts.  As you'd expect, jackpot tickets are vetted.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well he just blew it for Employee of the Month.
 
