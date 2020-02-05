 Skip to content
(Fox 29 San Antonio)   So, you think of your ex as being a cockroach or a rat. The San Antonio Zoo agrees with you   (foxsanantonio.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, San Antonio Zoo, Valentine's Day, Names, cockroach, rat, ex, animals  
rkiller1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How messed-up are these people, anyway?  The zoo selects a live, helpless animal, slaps your ex-girlfriend's name on it--let's call her Jill--then purposely feeds it to another animal on Valentines Day, all for fun and spectacle?  I hope this is a goof, an early April Fools.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size


#teamcockroach
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay, first, this a repeat.

Second, this is not a healthy or productive way of dealing with things, people.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rkiller1: How messed-up are these people, anyway?  The zoo selects a live, helpless animal, slaps your ex-girlfriend's name on it--let's call her Jill--then purposely feeds it to another animal on Valentines Day, all for fun and spectacle?  I hope this is a goof, an early April Fools.


You know they're going to feed those animals anyway, right?
 
Report