(CityNews Toronto)   Guy who pretended to have the coronavirus on a plane that had to turn back to its destination in order to get publicity for his aspiring rap career is "very, very sorry" for his ignorance   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
    Toronto Pearson International Airport, WestJet flight, Mississauga, James Potok, Peel police, Toronto, Potok's parents, Air Canada  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is there some reason they didn't arrest him?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Is there some reason they didn't arrest him?


Is there some reason you couldn't make it three paragraphs into the article?

/I know, Welcome to Fark
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Is there some reason they didn't arrest him?


It's literally in the first sentence now:

Peel police have arrested a man for mischief after he reportedly told a plane full of people bound for Jamaica that he had coronavirus, forcing it to return to Toronto.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This should get a repeat tag and still be greenlit!!!!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn back to its destination?
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can be sorry from prison. In fact, I think prison will make him truly sorry instead of he fake BS he is spewing now.
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian rapper heading to Jamaica?  He wants to emulate the career of Snow?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JAMAICA: "Have a nice day, somewhere else, mon."
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the jail time will give him the necessary street cred.

Although it's the Arlo Guthrie kind of criminal street cred, not the typical rapper street cred.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just send him to Wuhan.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You know he ain't gonna lay no mo' big rap up on you man.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy has been watching trump too closely.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: This guy has been watching trump too closely.


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

So am I!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be given a choice. Face the judge or he can go free, but every other passenger that was on that flight gets to hit him once with a tack hammer in a location of their choosing.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"James Potok, 28, from Vaughan has since been charged with mischief and breach of recognizance. He will appear in court on March 9 in Brampton.
Potok's parents confirmed to CityNews he is an up and coming musician who also goes by Potok Philippe."

Lemme see, we have an almost 30-year-old sad sack of shiat who still lives with his parents and is an *heh* "up and coming" musician, meaning he's unemployed.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word "ignorance" is too kind in this situation I believe.
 
kona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He admits he's made various proclamations on planes several other times and no one has reacted, but he realizes now that joking about the virus was not a wise decision.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "James Potok, 28, from Vaughan has since been charged with mischief and breach of recognizance. He will appear in court on March 9 in Brampton.
Potok's parents confirmed to CityNews he is an up and coming musician who also goes by Potok Philippe."

Lemme see, we have an almost 30-year-old sad sack of shiat who still lives with his parents and is an *heh* "up and coming" musician, meaning he's unemployed.


Fark handle?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
James Potok? Jaimie? Jrock?
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So what the article seems to be saying is that James Potok, 28, from Vaughan aka Potok Philippe is an attention seeking moron who is dumb enough to joke about coronavirus on a plane and then go "durrr I sorry."

Perhaps James Potok, 28, from Vaughan aka Potok Philippe should be given time in jail for both of his remaining brain cells to ponder exactly why he thought this was a good idea. It would be a terrible shame if search engine searches for his name were to only come up with the fact that he was dumb enough to do this.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't think he will ever see Jamaica again. You do not fark with a tourist island's industry and just say "sorry dudes!"  I wonder if the next airline takes his money before telling him he is on the no-fly list.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rkiller1: Bslim: "James Potok, 28, from Vaughan has since been charged with mischief and breach of recognizance. He will appear in court on March 9 in Brampton.
Potok's parents confirmed to CityNews he is an up and coming musician who also goes by Potok Philippe."

Lemme see, we have an almost 30-year-old sad sack of shiat who still lives with his parents and is an *heh* "up and coming" musician, meaning he's unemployed.

Fark handle?


There are a couple of recent Fark handles that (((suggest themselves))), but I'm mindful of the fact that the modmins frown upon such shenanigans, so I'll err on the side of caution...

// Two
 
Znuh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Put him in a room filled with the infected. See how well he likes it.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can someone send the judge a nice letter asking for his jail term to be delayed as a way of saving tax payer money transporting him to court for all the civil cases he isn't going to win?
 
hackhix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Arrested for mischief? Wth, I'm doomed...
 
Report