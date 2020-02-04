 Skip to content
(Ottawa Citizen)   Canadian businessman in world's bitterest divorce claims he BURNT $1million to stop ex getting it   (ottawacitizen.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Judge, Bruce McConville, Superior Court judge, court order, Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips, ex-wife, financial affairs, McConville's explanation  
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sadly, I get it.
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
K foundation burn a million quid
Youtube i6q4n5TQnpA
/he's justified
//and he's ancient
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dude owes child support and is burning money? Farking creep.
 
adamatari
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khatores: [YouTube video: K foundation burn a million quid]/he's justified
//and he's ancient


I still think that is probably the most punk stunt in history. Money is a lot of things, but in a certain sense, it's just paper. It's a social construct, not in the "it's not real" way but in the "we all agree these strips of paper give me power over you and my boss power over me and can be traded for things like food and shelter, but if the zombie apocalypse occured we all know we would use them to wipe our asses at best."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't know about Canada but destroying currency is usually a crime
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i can prove i did it, it is not here is it...?!
and everytime you don't see it i burnt another pile..!!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I don't know about Canada but destroying currency is usually a crime


Canadian currency is stamped with Parker Brothers.  You can get a bail of it at Toys R Us for like $10
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

khatores: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/i6q4n5TQ​npA] /he's justified
//and he's ancient


First thing I thought of, too.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
um...im not sure what canadian law is, but in a lot of places in the US if you're literally sitting there screaming "fark you i burned it all now you get nothing!" theres a good chance the divorce court judge will actually award your ex half of whatever you burned and put you on the hook for paying it.

"dissipation of assets" is the legal term you're looking for.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a stupid strategy. He's now on the hook for that mill on top of all the other stuff he was going to have to hand over to the ex anyway/
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oopsboom: um...im not sure what canadian law is, but in a lot of places in the US if you're literally sitting there screaming "fark you i burned it all now you get nothing!" theres a good chance the divorce court judge will actually award your ex half of whatever you burned and put you on the hook for paying it.

"dissipation of assets" is the legal term you're looking for.


Damn youuuu
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
it's Canada, he had to find some way to keep from freezing to death.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the plot of an episode of Castle?
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
oh who cares? I've seen what people on catered jets order. PIssing away money is their lifestyle. Its the only meaning they have in their lives.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In other words, if he can't take it with him he's not going.
 
