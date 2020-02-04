 Skip to content
(Twitter)   A Farker was let go from his job today. Deets to the left, helpful tips to the right, especially anything in MLM   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know, Subby.  The demand for Mega-Lithic Manufacturing is kinda low right now.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
you'll get over it
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's pretty good.  Took me a minute.  The rowing coach for Aunt Becky's daughter is a nice touch.  LOL
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do I funny the post?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well played, subby.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry, the Trump administration needs someone to manage the upcoming census.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear Chernobyl is hiring again.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry...that resume is Fyre
 
shroom
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know a former Theranos project manager. He got out long before the whole thing blew up and is making a ridiculous amount of money at big tech company that will not help the human condition but will make customers happy.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With a string of success like that you should run for president.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, it's too late to poke holes in the Titanic's lifeboats and Archduke Franz Ferdinand's already been shot.  But opportunity still abounds for motivated vortexii of disasters like yourself, subby!  Australia is running low on arsonists and Wuhan is looking for sneezers.

Or just tweet at Trump that he's a waaay greater messiah than Jesus H. hisself, then pack a black robe for your new lifetime job as a Supreme Court judge!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: I know a former Theranos project manager. He got out long before the whole thing blew up and is making a ridiculous amount of money at big tech company that will not help the human condition but will make customers happy.


So, porn?
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tough break on the Fyre Festival.

I hear they're hiring at Goop.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmm... is he skilled in Lotus 1-2-3 and WordPerfect?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, I know, I've been psychologically close to death so many times.  Pushing a shopping cart would be too cliche I think.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tulsi Gabbard might be looking for campaign advisors.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol great find, subby.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assistant dick pic editor
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Tough break on the Fyre Festival.

I hear they're hiring at Goop.


God Awful Movies #233: the Goop Lab Ep5: the Energy Experience
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well done. Lol
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The CDC needs people.
The Forty-Niners could use an OC.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's GOT to be an opening at the White House. There are also Missile Silos in Montana that could probably use some maintenance help - handy with a torque wrench?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Learn to code.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't even notice anything was amiss until I got to the Theranos entry.

/It's been a looooooooooooooooooooong day
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hear some people need help running a caucus
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: I hear some people need help running a caucus


The best part about this post are the people who didn't read it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2006 - 2008 Moody's
Rated mortgage-backed securities. Gave each one of them many As to encourage optimism and growth.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fyre festival.  lol.  one of my coworkers had them as an account and wasted almost a year dealing with them.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You can't cut back on my job!  You will regret this!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
See article below, "High demand for pot sparks need for shuttle service"
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's like an evil Forrest Gump!
 
Hendawg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do you have any experience doing abstract artwork with a Sharpie?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was your granddad named Edsel by any chance?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
3 million lines of BASIC.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I made this joke earlier today. I demand my internet money.
 
Jovimon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LOL Wiener Boi
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JZDave: Tulsi Gabbard might be looking for campaign advisors.


Ah! This!
 
PopcornJunky [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I laughed out loud.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: With a string of success like that you should run for president.


He's overqualified. He knows how to properly dress himself.

Oh, how the standards for that job have fallen ...
 
Harlee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OooShiny: Welp, it's too late to poke holes in the Titanic's lifeboats and Archduke Franz Ferdinand's already been shot.  But opportunity still abounds for motivated vortexii of disasters like yourself, subby!  Australia is running low on arsonists and Wuhan is looking for sneezers.

Or just tweet at Trump that he's a waaay greater messiah than Jesus H. hisself, then pack a black robe for your new lifetime job as a Supreme Court judge and High Priest!


ftfy
 
