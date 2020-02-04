 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Good morning. I represent the Nigerian government and need your help recovering some money   (aljazeera.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Sani Abacha, Nigeria, President of Nigeria, Ernest Shonekan, Abdulsalami Abubakar, asset recovery agreement, Economic Community of West African States, US banking system  
•       •       •

144 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 8:46 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bullcrap.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And all they have to do is deposit $10,000 to a Green Dot card to cover "expenses."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The funds would be administered by Nigeria's sovereign wealth fund and would be used to develop road infrastructure ..."

Call me cynical but doesn't this mean that the money will just fall into the hands of politicians building roads and their road construction contractor friends and most of it will simply be siphoned off again into offshore bank accounts?

/jeez I'm cynical
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "The funds would be administered by Nigeria's sovereign wealth fund and would be used to develop road infrastructure ..."

Call me cynical but doesn't this mean that the money will just fall into the hands of politicians building roads and their road construction contractor friends and most of it will simply be siphoned off again into offshore bank accounts?

/jeez I'm cynical


Yeah, what about it?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report