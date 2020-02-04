 Skip to content
(CNN)   Puerto Rico hit by 5.0 earthquake. This is not a repeat of the 11 other times in the past 30 days   (cnn.com) divider line
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sending my thoughts and paper towels.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, technically an after-shock or does it count as a whole new earthquake? I am not aware of the technical details, not having read any articles yet .
 
oldfool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who knew the antichrist in the White House hates Puerto Rico

Poli tab
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked to make sure some horror isn't crashing through into our plane of existence down there?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's just God's way of driving them into the arms of the voting citizens of Mainland Amerikaka.

How long is the residency requirement by the way? Are they wasting their time getting out of PR? Should they just go to DC and have done with?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wikipedia has some of the facts, but who pays any attention to the Constitution or facts nowadays?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voter_r​e​gistration_in_the_United_States
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought there have been thousands.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Right, cross Puerto Rico off the list of possible places to retire to.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's from all the fracking they do there.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Christ! And here I was hoping February would be as good as January was bad.
 
kore
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's great, it starts with an earthquake, birds, and snakes, and airplanes...

R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World (Official Video)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
