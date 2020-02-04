 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ignore the quarters lined up on the Pac Man machine at your own peril   (cnn.com) divider line
18
1088 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 5:09 PM (57 minutes ago)



18 Comments
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That really sucks! There isn't a video arcade within driving distance of me. Mexicans have everything.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PacMan Game Over
Youtube votpmwC25Ek
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Video games do make people violent.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What about all the other patrons there who were armed?  Why didn't they shoot back?
images.pinside.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
New high score
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This was established at the skating rink/burger bar/$teen_hangout at least as early as the third person in line to play Space Invaders and possibly even on the pinball machines, and that could go way back.
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pac Baby (3 Minutes) - Pac-Man CE 2 Music
Youtube RnLUPldTRbo
 
skinink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pics.loveforquotes.comView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dafuq is a video arcade?
 
tasteme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shazam999: Dafuq is a video arcade?


It's a sort of electronic opium den and it's a magical wonderland.
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
La Segunda Enmienda es una maldicion sobre ese pais
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Shazam999: Dafuq is a video arcade?

It's a sort of electronic opium den and it's a magical wonderland.


Ya know, some the old and better arcades were in a decent size room at bowling allies.

And now? Heck, the ones around here are also bars. Opium den? Maybe. Good beer and 6 people squeezing together to play X-men? Count me in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They really need to ban private ownership of guns there.
-
/Oh, right, they did.
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did you guys hear the new Arcade Gunfire? You've probably never heard of it.

9 dead in Arcade Gunfire? That still leaves half the band.
 
ifky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pac-Man Fever (Original)
Youtube XY_ESTnBlS0
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
