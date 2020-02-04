 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Due to the bushfires, Australia facing broccoli shortage at supermarkets. Lucky bastards   (abc.net.au) divider line
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was created as a direct punishment to me. Hell is here on earth and thy name is Broccoli.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Sto Plains can ensure a continued supply of brassica to Fourecks
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a vile weed!

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Broccoli is the shiat.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Not all Broccoli is bad, Subby.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Broccoli is the shiat.


Yup!

Had broccoli cheese soup for dinner.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You've just got to cook it right.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Swap out brussels sprouts for broccoli and you get the idea.

/He's still wrong about brussels sprouts. Those leafy green cannonballs will never taste good.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I haven't had broccoli in garlic sauce for ages. Must remedy that tout de suite.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Australian Bush Fires are so-called because the man who started them is a close relation of POTUS 41, George H.W. Bush Sr.  They share little but their lifelong dedication to the extermination of brocolli and other cruciferous vegetables.

NO BRASSICAS!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: That reminds me, I haven't had broccoli in garlic sauce for ages. Must remedy that tout de suite.


Beef and Brocolli in black bean sauce for me. If you add a lot of garlic, that's OK with me.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those poor Australians! What will they feed to their invasive pet rabbits?

But seriously, we've gotten a long way past the "boil everything to yellow mush" stage of vegetable cooking. It's OK to enjoy broccoli in a salad or soup or even a casserole or a frozen (not-actually-tater) tot. I hate to admit it but there are times when I actually choose to eat broccoli.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image 740x300]
Swap out brussels sprouts for broccoli and you get the idea.

/He's still wrong about brussels sprouts. Those leafy green cannonballs will never taste good.


The secret is to fry them in way too much butter. Add bacon bits if you like your Brussel sprouts extra crunchy.

Do you have to capitalize the B by the way?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn it. There's a third 's' in Brussels Sprouts apparently. Proof that they are extra evil.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Of course, you mean this means war.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image 740x300]
Swap out brussels sprouts for broccoli and you get the idea.

/He's still wrong about brussels sprouts. Those leafy green cannonballs will never taste good.

The secret is to fry them in way too much butter. Add bacon bits if you like your Brussel sprouts extra crunchy.

Do you have to capitalize the B by the way?


I think it's standard to use a capital letter for food named for a place

Brussels sprouts
Cheddar cheese
Kendal mint cake
Vienna sausage

That sort of thing.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Broccoli is the shiat.


This thread is making me sad that I only have frozen broccoli. Gonna sautee it with some miso & olive oil right now, I want all the broccoli.
 
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Broccoli is delicious. And the stems are the best part.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
fark yea broccoli! Had some roasted with a touch of garlic infused olive oil, pepper, sea salt, chipotle and cayenne peppers as a finishing spice.

Roasted cauliflower with the same dressing is also quite awesome.
 
