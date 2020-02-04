 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   According to the feds, two shady operators swindled millions from people who invested in a phony marijuana farm, spent some of their ill-gotten gains on high-end cars and a yacht, and wasted the rest of it   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Mercedes-Benz, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Porsche, Robert Russell, Finance, investors' money, Guy Scott Griffithe, Mercedes-AMG  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What, no 90 inch screen tv...?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lol, if only they had done what legitimate businesses do, actually grown the pot, but then use shady accounting to avoid sharing the profits, they could have bought all the Bentleys they wanted.
 
jay_bones15 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Merc c class?  Ten year old Bentley? Trash.
 
tasteme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On a side note,
If you masturbate after smoking marijuana is it high-jacking or weed-whacking? Asking for a friend
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A C-Class really? If you're gonna grift

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jay_bones15: Merc c class?  Ten year old Bentley? Trash.


A guy I used to work with got busted for growing in a warehouse and they listed his drug kingpin assets in the paper.  An old Viper and a collection of Kinkade paintings.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report