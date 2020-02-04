 Skip to content
(WIVB)   Man goes into shelter and asks which one's been there the longest and which is the oldest. Sweet doggo gets forever home. This is your Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread   (wivb.com) divider line
53
    Woofday, Adoption, Love, 6-year-old dog Bonita, Ray Kinz, NIAGARA COUNTY, English-language films, Niagara Falls, New York, Pitbull Terrior mix  
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
♫ I always feel like / somebody's watching me... ♪
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Miracle of miracles! We had 4, count' em, FOUR! Woofday Wetnose Wednesday submissions today when we generally get zip!

Thank you to all the submitters! I really appreciate it! :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: ♫ I always feel like / somebody's watching me... ♪


Especially if you have food :-)
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Damn it, must be some Sahara Dust in my office
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
That guy might be a sick puppy.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Larry had been at the shelter for 3-1/2 months when I adopted him. He was their special project. I have no idea why no one wanted him. Maybe because he has a touch of pibble in him. Maybe because he was so shy. In any case, he's my doggo and he ain't shy no mo'. Say hi, Larry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

a particular individual: Larry had been at the shelter for 3-1/2 months when I adopted him. He was their special project. I have no idea why no one wanted him. Maybe because he has a touch of pibble in him. Maybe because he was so shy. In any case, he's my doggo and he ain't shy no mo'. Say hi, Larry.

[Fark user image 850x541]


howdy Larry, you're a good dog!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

a particular individual: Larry had been at the shelter for 3-1/2 months when I adopted him. He was their special project. I have no idea why no one wanted him. Maybe because he has a touch of pibble in him. Maybe because he was so shy. In any case, he's my doggo and he ain't shy no mo'. Say hi, Larry.

[Fark user image 850x541]


Does he still climb trees?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Miracle of miracles! We had 4, count' em, FOUR! Woofday Wetnose Wednesday submissions today when we generally get zip!

Thank you to all the submitters! I really appreciate it! :)

Thank you to all the submitters! I really appreciate it! :)


I was told there would be no math.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: a particular individual: Larry had been at the shelter for 3-1/2 months when I adopted him. He was their special project. I have no idea why no one wanted him. Maybe because he has a touch of pibble in him. Maybe because he was so shy. In any case, he's my doggo and he ain't shy no mo'. Say hi, Larry.

Does he still climb trees?

[Fark user image 850x541]

Does he still climb trees?


Does he still...

He's Larry, Bathia. Climbing trees is what he does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie got a haircut by mom yesterday.  I cut the mats out of his ear flaps and I am working on the one or two on his tail.  I also used some spray on conditioner on his hair and brushed and brushed....

He has the type of hair that mats easily so I need to be vigilant about brushing and working on keeping them away.
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

a particular individual: Bathia_Mapes: a particular individual: Larry had been at the shelter for 3-1/2 months when I adopted him. He was their special project. I have no idea why no one wanted him. Maybe because he has a touch of pibble in him. Maybe because he was so shy. In any case, he's my doggo and he ain't shy no mo'. Say hi, Larry.

Does he still climb trees?

Does he still...

He's Larry, Bathia. Climbing trees is what he does.

[Fark user image 850x541]

Does he still climb trees?

Does he still...

He's Larry, Bathia. Climbing trees is what he does.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Yay, Larry!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

lajimi: [Link]


OMG!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

lajimi:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Hey mods/admins, I just submitted a link, but I'm new at this and don't know if it'll get greenlit. Can I post a link here?  It's for a really good cause.
Thx
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

lajimi:


WOOT!
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
My little hiking buddy. Believe it or not she goes for 12 miles with 3,500 feet of elevation change.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

red230: My little hiking buddy. Believe it or not she goes for 12 miles with 3,500 feet of elevation change.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x477]


one happy and good looking as well!
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
California Town Has Dog for Mayor. You Can Request Meeting With Him from Sacramento Bee, also on  CBS & mayhap other Evening Newses.  2 photos, he's a golden & Good Looker.
FangQ furr what's here so furr.

YIP!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Advertising photo, no furtther ID
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
http://www.tunicahumanesociety.com/

just rescued almost 200 dogs from a puppy mill in North Mississippi. Please donate to these amazing people.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/wreg.com​/​2020/02/03/170-dogs-rescued-from-coldw​ater-home/amp/
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: http://www.tunicahumanesociety.com/

just rescued almost 200 dogs from a puppy mill in North Mississippi. Please donate to these amazing people.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/wreg.com/​2020/02/03/170-dogs-rescued-from-coldw​ater-home/amp/


This!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: http://www.tunicahumanesociety.com/

just rescued almost 200 dogs from a puppy mill in North Mississippi. Please donate to these amazing people.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/wreg.com/​2020/02/03/170-dogs-rescued-from-coldw​ater-home/amp/


Hooray!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Dexter says thank you, Dr. Fey!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

lajimi:


so cute!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Just made breaded pork chops for the wife for dinner (I did eat some as well). Sammy got snacks.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: ♫ I always feel like / somebody's watching me... ♪


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
WOOF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

BadReligion:
[Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


such cuties
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Walkies!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF!


evening
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Miracle of miracles! We had 4, count' em, FOUR! Woofday Wetnose Wednesday submissions today when we generally get zip!

Thank you to all the submitters! I really appreciate it! :)

Thank you to all the submitters! I really appreciate it! :)


Looks like your little pep talk worked.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

red230: My little hiking buddy. Believe it or not she goes for 12 miles with 3,500 feet of elevation change.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x477]


Awwwww!
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF!

evening

evening


Evening back
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Bathia_Mapes: Miracle of miracles! We had 4, count' em, FOUR! Woofday Wetnose Wednesday submissions today when we generally get zip!

Thank you to all the submitters! I really appreciate it! :)

Looks like your little pep talk worked.


:)
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Jazzy doing her Beavis and Butthead impression
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Jazzy doing her Beavis and Butthead impression
[Fark user image 800x533]


he he
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Mickaboo!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: BadReligion:

such cuties
[Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]

such cuties


Thanks. They are sweethearts.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
cdn0.wideopenpets.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: Jazzy doing her Beavis and Butthead impression

he he
[Fark user image 800x533]

he he


Uh, uhuh huh huh!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Report