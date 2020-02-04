 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   Alabama's "Stand Your Ground" Law allows you to legally use "lethal force to defend oneself against threats or perceived threats, with no duty to retreat"*. *Offer not valid unless you are both white AND male*   (newyorker.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I'm Canadian? Can I rent a house in Mobile and just start shooting random people from the porch?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: What if I'm Canadian? Can I rent a house in Mobile and just start shooting random people from the porch?

[Fark user image 270x186]


You need to write that on the bullet, unless you're just wanting to apologies to whoever is cleaning up your brass.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we already knew that Stand Your Ground laws do not apply to black Americans thanks to the case that shall not be named.

Now we know that Stand Your Ground laws also ignore women.

I'm no lawyer, but it would seem to me that a crucial principle of the Rule Of Law is equal application or protection under said law(s).
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, they can't let "those people" and the girl folk gettin' any ideas...
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rev.K: So we already knew that Stand Your Ground laws do not apply to black Americans thanks to the case that shall not be named.

Now we know that Stand Your Ground laws also ignore women.

I'm no lawyer, but it would seem to me that a crucial principle of the Rule Of Law is equal application or protection under said law(s).


After reading that story , especially the other women's stories in the local area, I'd say if we actually HAD a functional Justice Dept, that entire county's courts system, prosecutor and law enforcement agencies would already be  under a federal civil rights investigation for gender bias.   You have a woman who was RAPED, beaten, taken hostage by this guy, and he was actively choking her rescuer when she shot him.   Screw Stand your ground, that's classic self defense/defense of another.   The fact they're charging her is a legal mystery to me, I can only presume they dead guy was a "son of" someone really important locally
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Magorn: Rev.K: So we already knew that Stand Your Ground laws do not apply to black Americans thanks to the case that shall not be named.

Now we know that Stand Your Ground laws also ignore women.

I'm no lawyer, but it would seem to me that a crucial principle of the Rule Of Law is equal application or protection under said law(s).

After reading that story , especially the other women's stories in the local area, I'd say if we actually HAD a functional Justice Dept, that entire county's courts system, prosecutor and law enforcement agencies would already be  under a federal civil rights investigation for gender bias.   You have a woman who was RAPED, beaten, taken hostage by this guy, and he was actively choking her rescuer when she shot him.   Screw Stand your ground, that's classic self defense/defense of another.   The fact they're charging her is a legal mystery to me, I can only presume they dead guy was a "son of" someone really important locally


I agree. Why is the district attorney even pursuing this?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In a nineteen-page ruling, Judge Jenifer Holt wrote that Brittany's use of deadly force was not demonstrably justified because she doubted that Brittany had reason to believe that Todd was about to use deadly physical force, assault, burglary, rape, or sodomy when she shot him. The judge wrote this despite the fact that Todd had already assaulted Brittany-a rape-kit evaluation found thirty-three wounds on her body-and despite the fact that Brittany said Todd had been choking her brother when she fired the gun.

Jesus Farking Christ, what is wrong with this judge?

/The proper thing to do is call the police and calmly wait for them to arrive. They will also arrange for the removal of your brother's corpse.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Judge Jennifer? Judge Boopsie? I may not be able to define boofing but I know it when I see it.

/s
 
jbuist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Prosecutors like this are why Stand Your Ground and Castle Doctrine became a thing.
 
zbtop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's Alabama for farks sake, let's stop pretending we are surprised by any of this. It's a shiathole state, always has been, and has always been intent on keeping it that way. This is the same state that allowed Sherriffs to keep excess food money for inmates as *personal income*, with inevitable consequences, and nobody felt the least bit of shame over that there.

The justice system there is about keeping people down and enriching those in power, Alabama has never made a secret of that, if you are surprised by this, well, you haven't paid attention to Alabama's  history...ever.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gopher321: What if I'm Canadian? Can I rent a house in Mobile and just start shooting random people from the porch?

[Fark user image 270x186]


If you perceive a threat.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zbtop: It's Alabama for farks sake, let's stop pretending we are surprised by any of this. It's a shiathole state, always has been, and has always been intent on keeping it that way. This is the same state that allowed Sherriffs to keep excess food money for inmates as *personal income*, with inevitable consequences, and nobody felt the least bit of shame over that there.

The justice system there is about keeping people down and enriching those in power, Alabama has never made a secret of that, if you are surprised by this, well, you haven't paid attention to Alabama's  history...ever.


This hearing was held in Scottsboro, Alabama.  Which kind of has a history...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gopher321: What if I'm Canadian? Can I rent a house in Mobile and just start shooting random people from the porch?

[Fark user image image 270x186]


😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆🙊🙉
 
Gleeman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Talibama? Check.
 
oldfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Duh!
 
advex101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also known as the "Boy, wut chu lookin' at" law.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of course my Google-fu is failing me, but I remember seeing a stat about women convicted of murder being higher if the victim was a white male.  Children, females, or non-white males might get a woman convicted, but let her get convicted of killing a white male and the punishment was harsher in a statistically meaningful way.

Stories like this just make me furious.  She defended her brother and saved his life.  That should count.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A good friend of mine lives in the panhandle and has a deer camp in Alabama. The owner is running for governor and George Wallace's son stops by to hunt there. It's a weird camp with "turn or burn" printed on the entrance. You couldn't pay me to visit. Maybe Atlanta might be nice but you better know someone who can speak for you if you stray from the law.
 
zbtop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: zbtop: It's Alabama for farks sake, let's stop pretending we are surprised by any of this. It's a shiathole state, always has been, and has always been intent on keeping it that way. This is the same state that allowed Sherriffs to keep excess food money for inmates as *personal income*, with inevitable consequences, and nobody felt the least bit of shame over that there.

The justice system there is about keeping people down and enriching those in power, Alabama has never made a secret of that, if you are surprised by this, well, you haven't paid attention to Alabama's  history...ever.

This hearing was held in Scottsboro, Alabama.  Which kind of has a history...


Good catch, bama just has so much shameful history to point to it's hard to remember it all.
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A man w/strong hands can strangle a person in 4 minutes, she did right by pulling the trigger on that Mother Farker........he coulda killed em both by the time the cops showed up!!!
 
Brizl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Holy shiat balls. fark the DA and the Judge for going through with this bullshiat. Asking the one guy about a necklace, knowing its not christian, and then no further questions? What the absolute fark??? Not a lawyer, but everyone I see on tv brings up people as a character witness. Is that not a thing?

Just fark everyone that made this lady's life hell since this started. People farking suck.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So I was talking to a  reporter friend about this today,

The judge isn't saying self-defense doesn't apply, but instead there is no blanket immunity before trial. Self-defense can be argued at the trial.

I assume it is due to the ambiguity in the case. the judge felt that due to the destruction of evidence and changing statements of who fired the weapon that it needs to go to a trial. 

The judge wants it to go to a jury. The woman initially said her brother shot him, then later admitted it was her.  Plus there were other things that didn't line up initially to the judge.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bootleg: gopher321: What if I'm Canadian? Can I rent a house in Mobile and just start shooting random people from the porch?

[Fark user image 270x186]

You need to write that on the bullet, unless you're just wanting to apologies to whoever is cleaning up your brass.


It also needs to be in both English and French.

Hockey, Tim Horton's  and Poutine symbolism's are also appreciated.
 
archeochick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Magorn: Rev.K: So we already knew that Stand Your Ground laws do not apply to black Americans thanks to the case that shall not be named.

Now we know that Stand Your Ground laws also ignore women.

I'm no lawyer, but it would seem to me that a crucial principle of the Rule Of Law is equal application or protection under said law(s).

After reading that story , especially the other women's stories in the local area, I'd say if we actually HAD a functional Justice Dept, that entire county's courts system, prosecutor and law enforcement agencies would already be  under a federal civil rights investigation for gender bias.   You have a woman who was RAPED, beaten, taken hostage by this guy, and he was actively choking her rescuer when she shot him.   Screw Stand your ground, that's classic self defense/defense of another.   The fact they're charging her is a legal mystery to me, I can only presume they dead guy was a "son of" someone really important locally

I agree. Why is the district attorney even pursuing this?


Right?  And this was after the case gained national attention.

Maybe I've just assumed there would be consequences for open corruption and idiocy, but here we are.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zbtop: It's Alabama for farks sake, let's stop pretending we are surprised by any of this. It's a shiathole state, always has been, and has always been intent on keeping it that way


The state that twice elected a child molester Chief Justice and would have sent him to the US Senate if the white people had their way.
 
gbv23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Home of crappy folks like Jeff Sessions
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gopher321: What if I'm Canadian? Can I rent a house in Mobile and just start shooting random people from the porch?

[Fark user image 270x186]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cakeman: A good friend of mine lives in the panhandle and has a deer camp in Alabama. The owner is running for governor and George Wallace's son stops by to hunt there. It's a weird camp with "turn or burn" printed on the entrance. You couldn't pay me to visit. Maybe Atlanta might be nice but you better know someone who can speak for you if you stray from the law.


Atlanta winning the Superbowl would have been a great representation of the State of Alabama, I hear...
 
Khellendros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magorn: After reading that story , especially the other women's stories in the local area, I'd say if we actually HAD a functional Justice Dept, that entire county's courts system, prosecutor and law enforcement agencies would already be under a federal civil rights investigation for gender bias. You have a woman who was RAPED, beaten, taken hostage by this guy, and he was actively choking her rescuer when she shot him. Screw Stand your ground, that's classic self defense/defense of another. The fact they're charging her is a legal mystery to me, I can only presume they dead guy was a "son of" someone really important locally


Agreed.  Though if it's a "classic" self defense argument, that's an affirmative defense issue and wouldn't matter at a "stand your ground" hearing.

However, this is one of those times when "prosecutorial discretion" has clearly failed.  The police should have turned over the reports to the DA, and a few interviews and a case review later, you make the announcement not to prosecute and move on.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magorn: Rev.K: So we already knew that Stand Your Ground laws do not apply to black Americans thanks to the case that shall not be named.

Now we know that Stand Your Ground laws also ignore women.

I'm no lawyer, but it would seem to me that a crucial principle of the Rule Of Law is equal application or protection under said law(s).

After reading that story , especially the other women's stories in the local area, I'd say if we actually HAD a functional Justice Dept, that entire county's courts system, prosecutor and law enforcement agencies would already be  under a federal civil rights investigation for gender bias.   You have a woman who was RAPED, beaten, taken hostage by this guy, and he was actively choking her rescuer when she shot him.   Screw Stand your ground, that's classic self defense/defense of another.   The fact they're charging her is a legal mystery to me, I can only presume they dead guy was a "son of" someone really important locally


Read this version of it.  It includes the very relevant part where she left the house after she got raped, then came back, then heard the dickhead fighting with her brother, then shot the meth head.  THAT is why her SYG got denied.

https://whnt.com/2020/02/03/judge-den​i​es-self-defense-claim-from-woman-who-c​laims-she-killed-man-who-raped-her/

The World is a better place without the shiatbag meth head, there's no denying that.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kind of curious whether the judge is just a farknugget with no understanding of the law, or whether it actually matters in AL whether the assault was sexual in nature or not.  Because I'd tend to guess the former, since as a rule in the US a recent prior battery against you and a current in-progress battery against someone you're standing next to makes deploying lethal force pretty much by definition self defense.

So if AL is actually an exception that'd be... extremely weird.  Yes, even considering AL stereotypes.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Magorn: Rev.K: So we already knew that Stand Your Ground laws do not apply to black Americans thanks to the case that shall not be named.

Now we know that Stand Your Ground laws also ignore women.

I'm no lawyer, but it would seem to me that a crucial principle of the Rule Of Law is equal application or protection under said law(s).

After reading that story , especially the other women's stories in the local area, I'd say if we actually HAD a functional Justice Dept, that entire county's courts system, prosecutor and law enforcement agencies would already be  under a federal civil rights investigation for gender bias.   You have a woman who was RAPED, beaten, taken hostage by this guy, and he was actively choking her rescuer when she shot him.   Screw Stand your ground, that's classic self defense/defense of another.   The fact they're charging her is a legal mystery to me, I can only presume they dead guy was a "son of" someone really important locally

Read this version of it.  It includes the very relevant part where she left the house after she got raped, then came back, then heard the dickhead fighting with her brother, then shot the meth head.  THAT is why her SYG got denied.

https://whnt.com/2020/02/03/judge-deni​es-self-defense-claim-from-woman-who-c​laims-she-killed-man-who-raped-her/

The World is a better place without the shiatbag meth head, there's no denying that.


Wait a minute, I read that wrong.  Seems she, her bro and the meth head drove to the gas station.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This isn't a miscarriage of justice, this is a meat hook abortion of justice.  Everyone involved in this prosecution needs to be strung from their toes.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Of course my Google-fu is failing me, but I remember seeing a stat about women convicted of murder being higher if the victim was a white male.  Children, females, or non-white males might get a woman convicted, but let her get convicted of killing a white male and the punishment was harsher in a statistically meaningful way.

Stories like this just make me furious.  She defended her brother and saved his life.  That should count.


it DOES count, legally. Forget all this SYG nonsense, this is classic "defense of other self defense"  he was CHOKING her brother, that's per se  deadly force, she's entitled to respond the same way and there is no duty to retreat because the evidence contradicts the idea she could do so "in perfect safety" because in this case that would mean her cousin would also have needed to be able to retreat.   This is supposedly the classic SYG scenario, but as we see, if you aren't stalking a black kid walking home from a convenience store, these laws don;t seem to apply
 
archeochick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thehobbes: So I was talking to a  reporter friend about this today,

The judge isn't saying self-defense doesn't apply, but instead there is no blanket immunity before trial. Self-defense can be argued at the trial.

I assume it is due to the ambiguity in the case. the judge felt that due to the destruction of evidence and changing statements of who fired the weapon that it needs to go to a trial. 

The judge wants it to go to a jury. The woman initially said her brother shot him, then later admitted it was her.  Plus there were other things that didn't line up initially to the judge.


IF you are going to have a law like SYG then THIS is the case you apply it to.  I don;t like the law but when the evidence is this clear, I think it has to apply.    The problem with "classic " self-defense is that it's an affirmative defense, meaning the burden is on the defendant to PROVE it at trial, and given the reaction of the judiciary in this case, and the potential bias of a jury, in this misogynistic little burb, that's taking an awful risk because you basically have to admit you did the crime but then prove you had a good legally excusable reason for doing so, and if the jury accepts the first part and rejects the second part...well...
 
moresugar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At the conclusion of Suermann's testimony, which lasted for more than two hours and included dozens of photographs of Brittany's injuries, Jeff Poe, Todd's cousin, left the courthouse with tears in his eyes. Poe had told me that, after Todd's death, he'd considered having Brittany killed. But, after listening to the nurse's testimony, Poe messaged me asking me to convey his apologies to Brittany and her family "for all this mess they have been through." "It put me in a sick state of mind listening to all that today," he wrote. "I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart."

WTF?  What possesses a person to think that it's a good idea to tell a reporter that he planned to murder someone.  Even if you decide not to go through with your evil plan, it's not advisable to tell a reporter that.  After all, if your intended victim mysteriously dies, who do you think is going to be the prime suspect?

Oh wait, Alabama.  Forgot about that.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magorn: thehobbes: So I was talking to a  reporter friend about this today,

The judge isn't saying self-defense doesn't apply, but instead there is no blanket immunity before trial. Self-defense can be argued at the trial.

I assume it is due to the ambiguity in the case. the judge felt that due to the destruction of evidence and changing statements of who fired the weapon that it needs to go to a trial. 

The judge wants it to go to a jury. The woman initially said her brother shot him, then later admitted it was her.  Plus there were other things that didn't line up initially to the judge.

IF you are going to have a law like SYG then THIS is the case you apply it to.  I don;t like the law but when the evidence is this clear, I think it has to apply.    The problem with "classic " self-defense is that it's an affirmative defense, meaning the burden is on the defendant to PROVE it at trial, and given the reaction of the judiciary in this case, and the potential bias of a jury, in this misogynistic little burb, that's taking an awful risk because you basically have to admit you did the crime but then prove you had a good legally excusable reason for doing so, and if the jury accepts the first part and rejects the second part...well...


The problem is that she shot her credibility via destruction of evidence and giving a false statement to the police. Her brother initially claimed he shot the meth head and not her. Then it comes out she fired the shots.  And I'm not sure what the destruction of evidence that the judge is citing in her opinion.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A Stand Your Ground hearing will not go your way if you have repeatedly lied and changed your story.

First, the rape is legally irrelevant.  It was over.  She wasn't saving herself from being raped.  The only justifiable use of force would be if she was saving someone else's life - since her's was legally no longer in jeopardy.  Although the defendant's changing her story on this detail doesn't help.  She initially said she wasn't raped.  Then when she gets charged she changes her story and says she was raped.  Sorry, judges don't like that.

"Brittany and her brother, Chris McCallie, originally told police that McCallie had shot Todd; both believed that a woman would not get a fair trial in Jackson County, a place where advocates say that women's complaints of violence are often ignored by police. In her ruling, the judge wrote that her decision was influenced by the fact that Brittany had given "inconsistent accounts of the events surrounding Todd's death.""

So she also lied about who had shot the dead guy.  That smells like a cover-up.

These "SYG hearings" are designed so that in clear-cut cases, a defendant doesn't have to go through a trial.  A judge can put their foot down and grant immunity.  But this is not a clear-cut case.  The defendant lied and changed their story constantly.  The story seemingly evolved to create fit into the defense.  No judge in the world is going to take this case from a jury.

You know what would've been ACTUAL journalism?  If they had gone through the dockets and found similar cases and discovered a discriminatory pattern.  But the journalist didn't do squat.  They did nothing to show this same judge granting immunity to a differently-colored defendant under similar facts.  All they had is a sob story from a person trying to not go to prison who just so happened to be a sympathetic minority.

If she hadn't changed her story, if the other person in the room corroborated it, and if the forensics didn't contradict it, she'd probably be free today.  Regardless of her skin color.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magorn: The problem with "classic " self-defense is that it's an affirmative defense,


Not in all states.  Some states require the prosecution to disprove self-defense once there is a predicate to establish self-defense.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magorn: he was CHOKING her brother, that's per se  deadly force


Except she also made a statement to the police that the dead guy was not choking her brother, that her brother is the one who shot the dead guy.  She damned herself.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She looks white to me. And she faces life in prison.

Welcome to Woke-Fark! I guess
 
Report