(SanDiego UnionTribune)   The potential for cross contamination was there. Sometimes, if they ran out of their own samples, they would use each other's. Women analysts borrowed semen samples from the men. I think I saw this on Cinemax once   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
Anyone dumb enough to be playing with their own fluids in a dna lab, enough that coworkers are "borrowing" yo semen? Ya crazy!
 
Lambskincoat: Anyone dumb enough to be playing with their own fluids in a dna lab, enough that coworkers are "borrowing" yo semen? Ya crazy!


It wasn't a DNA lab in 1984.
 
Skinemax.

It's Skinemax...
 
No shortage of semen sample sharing on PornHub
 
It describes contamination by lab employees as "a well-recognized, well-documented, and frequent occurrence," and identifies 41 instances of it happening at the San Diego Police Department since 2001.
Brown suffered from depression and anxiety most of his life, and the suit says his final downward spiral can be tied to unconstitutional police misconduct during the investigation. It accuses the lead detective, Michael Lambert, of misleading a judge when he got him to sign a search warrant, omitting key facts about possible lab contamination, and downplaying the criminal behavior of a convicted rapist who was also tied to the murder through DNA testing.

Schroedinger's testing.

The widow would have us believe the lab was Keystone Kops when it implicated the suicide, but was Sherlock when it implicated the convict.

You can have one, or the other, but not both.
 
They kept their own samples on hand...the author's phrase is handy.
 
your use of facepalm brought  a disturbing image to my mind...
 
"but he and others routinely kept their own semen samples on hand"

Framing people in a crime lab using contaminated semen-likely provided to falsify a blood type match-has consequences.  Who knew?
 
Dangerous_sociopath: "but he and others routinely kept their own semen samples on hand"

You seriously use Kleenix? I use my freezer.
 
Jeezy Creezy people, that's why you wash your hands after jerking off.  Grab a Clorox wipe and clean your computer mouse while you're at it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath: "but he and others routinely kept their own semen samples on hand"

thisisyourbrainonFark: Dangerous_sociopath: "but he and others routinely kept their own semen samples on hand"

You seriously use Kleenix? I use my freezer.


the drapes also work
 
I keep viles of my semen in my frezzer as well, is this weird? Also on that sock over there and that t-shirt, no not those boxers that's snot(don't ask).
 
FarkingSmurf: I keep viles of my semen in my frezzer as well, is this weird? Also on that sock over there and that t-shirt, no not those boxers that's snot(don't ask).


Malapropism noted with disgust.
 
Lambskincoat: Anyone dumb enough to be playing with their own fluids in a dna lab, enough that coworkers are "borrowing" yo semen? Ya crazy!


Women analysts borrowed semen samples from the men.

"Kevin, I'm running a test today. Do you have any jizz I can borrow?"
"Sure thing, it's in the desk drawer labeled 'CUM'. You find it there?"

Yeah, that's not weird at all.
 
And how do men in the lab "run out of their own samples?" A 2-minute trip to the bathroom can fix that shortage.
 
Among the thousands of items they grabbed: Rebecca Brown's international driving permit; Kevin Brown's mother's tax return from 2000; a note from Ronald and Nancy Reagan; a coaster from a Black Angus in Germany; a copy of the Magna Carta; a steamship ticket from 1932; music recordings by Perry Como, Bing Crosby and Barbara Streisand; Rebecca Brown's parents' 1951 wedding album; and a recipe for fudge.

A fella' could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that.

Seriously, though, THIS is the "evidence" they seized from his house?
 
This text is now purple: The widow would have us believe the lab was Keystone Kops when it implicated the suicide, but was Sherlock when it implicated the convict.


No, both are possible.

One person (Ronald Tatro) was a known violent sex criminal with no known connection to the victim.
The other person (Kevin Brown) has no criminal record and worked in the lab that processed the evidence.

It's possible for both Ronald Tatro to be the killer and for Kevin Brown to be wrongfully accused.
 
mrmopar5287: Women analysts borrowed semen samples from the men.

"Kevin, I'm running a test today. Do you have any jizz I can borrow?"
"Sure thing, it's in the desk drawer labeled 'CUM'. You find it there?"

Yeah, that's not weird at all.


What I wonder is how they planned to return what they'd "borrowed".
 
This text is now purple: It describes contamination by lab employees as "a well-recognized, well-documented, and frequent occurrence," and identifies 41 instances of it happening at the San Diego Police Department since 2001.
Brown suffered from depression and anxiety most of his life, and the suit says his final downward spiral can be tied to unconstitutional police misconduct during the investigation. It accuses the lead detective, Michael Lambert, of misleading a judge when he got him to sign a search warrant, omitting key facts about possible lab contamination, and downplaying the criminal behavior of a convicted rapist who was also tied to the murder through DNA testing.

Schroedinger's testing.

The widow would have us believe the lab was Keystone Kops when it implicated the suicide, but was Sherlock when it implicated the convict.

You can have one, or the other, but not both.


Samples maintained in order to calibrate equipment and for error trapping (how were the other 41 instances of cross-contamination resolved? Search warrants?).
 
I'm guessing the ladies collected the samples manually? Why else would you volunteer?
 
Crazy Lee: how were the other 41 instances of cross-contamination resolved? Search warrants?


How were they sure the other 41 instances weren't murders/rapes by the employees working at the crime lab?!

That's the perfect deep cover. Murder/rape someone, process the evidence, write your report to say "Oh, yeah, at blood/sperm that we tested is a match to me because of cross contamination."
 
