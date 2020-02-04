 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Looks like Pvt. Charles Campion made it out of China with Baby LaVon   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Followup, United States, World Health Organization, March Air Reserve Base, federal quarantine, Novel Coronavirus, Tuesday morning, China, Los Angeles International Airport  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I get that reference...
 
dgames
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Better turn the pumps off, Hap."
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the patients on that base start noticing "doctors" with sidearms they should start worrying.
 
conductormtm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dot you believe this happy crappy?
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The center does not hold...
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How are we supposed to have a decent traffic-clearing pandemic with all these hypervigilant precautions?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But sadly, John Birch still lies, a-moldering in the grave.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is "Don't Fear the Reaper" posted on YouTube in Mandarin?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"And what rough beast, It's hour come round at last,
Slouches toward Bethlehem to be born?"
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How did Campion actually get sick? Was the guard tower connected to the lab via vents or something? That always bothered me about that book which I otherwise enjoyed very much.
 
