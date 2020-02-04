 Skip to content
(Patch)   Drunk driver thought he hit a dog, then went to a liquor store and passed out in front of his house. It wasn't a dog   (patch.com) divider line
    News, Transport, Automobile, Bodily harm, Bone fracture, criminal complaint, Jerome Ealy, Wheel, block of W. Burleigh Street  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've seen this Twilight Zone.

So he left his house in the morning to retrieve his car. He found the car, wrapped around a telephone pole, his body inside.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
....no wait.

He makes it to the liquor store/bar. Everyone's drinking, having a good time and after a while the bartender offers to sell him the bar, dirt cheap. A mysterious stranger says he happens to have a lot of cash and lends him the money.

He buys the bar and happens to look out the window. He sees the police carrying the body of the man who just lent him the money and he sees the EMTs pulling his body out of his wrecked car. He turns around to see the bar empty and full of cobwebs with the bartender laughing in the mirror. He tries to leave but the door won't open.
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "He was being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $250 cash bond as of Tuesday morning."

Ummm, wut?
 
LewDux
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Authorities said they reviewed surveillance video from a nearby store, which showed the victim standing in the road talking to someone in a parked car...

Did the guy in the parked car not help him?  Also, don't stand in the road - cars tend to drive there.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bigoldthor: FTFA:  "He was being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $250 cash bond as of Tuesday morning."

Ummm, wut?


10 year max sentence  Wisconsin is not too serious about this kind of thing,
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bigoldthor: FTFA:  "He was being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $250 cash bond as of Tuesday morning."

Ummm, wut?


Forget it, Jake. It's Wisconsin.
 
Electrify
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Terrible story, but why the News tag?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Since when is a drunk driver in Milwaukee "news"?
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: bigoldthor: FTFA:  "He was being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $250 cash bond as of Tuesday morning."

Ummm, wut?

10 year max sentence  Wisconsin is not too serious about this kind of thing,


To be fair, the guy was jaywalking.

/lookbothwayskids
 
tasteme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the driver's defense, I blame the victim for his choice of attire
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
News tag?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It'd be a Newsflash if there weren't drunk drivers in Milwaukee.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiona Nine Tails
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Since when is a drunk driver in Milwaukee "news"?


Should be an 'Obvious' tag.
 
weapon13
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

little big man: Authorities said they reviewed surveillance video from a nearby store, which showed the victim standing in the road talking to someone in a parked car...

Did the guy in the parked car not help him?  Also, don't stand in the road - cars tend to drive there.


Drug deal?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I run a facility that does medical procedures, and losing power is very serious for us as the medical equipment can't function and the large freezers we use for samples and such go critical. A few years ago the power went out- we went into crisis mode and stabilized everything we could. I investigated the cause of the power outage and found that some drunk with a BAL off the charts had slammed his car into an electric pole down the street on the way to a nearby liquor store.

It was 8:15am.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ugh that reminds me of a terrible one from years ago. A volunteer firefighter was driving to the station one evening. Foggy night, terrible visibility. He ran over a dog, but since he couldn't see shiat, he drove the rest of the way to the station to grab some more guys and some flashlights to help look, see if they couldn't help the poor doggo. The fire chief was among them. They found the dog, dead. Only it wasn't a dog. It was the fire chief's toddler son, who had snuck out of the house and headed to the station to find his Daddy.
 
Skail
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: bigoldthor: FTFA:  "He was being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $250 cash bond as of Tuesday morning."

Ummm, wut?

10 year max sentence  Wisconsin is not too serious about this kind of thing,


Dude, it's just drunk driving with a little hit-and-run.  It's not like he was a Bears fan, or something.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
