 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Sexy model arrested for Super Bowl streak attempt. Didn't make it onto the field of play, but did managed to show her tight end   (tmz.com) divider line
52
    More: Fail, Kelly Green, aka Kelly Kay, Super Bowl, Crime, National Film Registry, Super Bowl XLIII, American films, Super Bowl XLIV  
•       •       •

1760 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 2:21 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took every male security guard in Kansas to stop her. Good work men!
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazier eyes or lips?
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Crazier eyes or lips?


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice ass.  Too bad it's attached to such an ass.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Young jail bait out of jail!"

cdn.prdaily.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"A smokin' hot model with a massive following..."

So that's what kids are calling it these days.

/I'd have said 'huge tracts of land'
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All "social media" companies/websites should ban her dumb(but admittedly shapely) arse from their sites.  She shouldn't be able to profit from being an idiot attention whore.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Orange is the new white? Mugshot says yes!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gee... an Instagram attention whore does something to try to attract attention. And round and round we go.

Speaking of round... aw hell, I guess I'll be the one...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No comment
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A 27 year old referring to herself as "young jailbait" hits a weird sweet spot of sad and gross.

I'd lick her butt though.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Haven't heard of the young lady before TFA,  going to have to do a Bing search after work.


/this would have totally not been a bookmark on Fark Classic
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was the black gown really necessary? We all saw just as much during the halftime show.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RicardoJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yall are dumb, if she wants to try and streak let her try.  Sure by all means arrest her but unless shes a teacher she can keep her job.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If she would do some squats, it would reduce and tighten her following.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Botox/duck lips. Would not hit.

/ She'll be devastated at the news.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: All "social media" companies/websites should ban her dumb(but admittedly shapely) arse from their sites.  She shouldn't be able to profit from being an idiot attention whore.


LOL.  That's not how it works at all.  She might be banned from NFL stadiums in the future but the noteriety of this will definetly earn her more money.  That's just the world we live in.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can someone post some SFW images?
 
devilEther
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How bout them cheeeks?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Can someone post some SFW images?


FTA:
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Crazier eyes or lips?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: mrshowrules: Can someone post some SFW images?

FTA:
[imagez.tmz.com image 728x546]


She almost looks like a Miley Cyrus real doll.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Hello?  Ms Kay?  Your publicist here....I have some information on how you can appear on the front page of the preeminent news aggregator website, possibly launching your career into the stratosphere."
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: mrshowrules: Can someone post some SFW images?

FTA:
[imagez.tmz.com image 728x546]


She has a face that's almost pretty, but also kinda farked up looking.
The botox lips don't help, but her eyes look like they're in the wrong place.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jesus, how many times did security punch her in the lips?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: mrshowrules: Can someone post some SFW images?

FTA:
[imagez.tmz.com image 728x546]


She's got lifeless eyes, like a doll's eyes. When she comes at ya, doesn't seem to be livin'... until she bites ya. And those black eyes roll over white, and then... oh, then you hear that terrible high-pitch screamin'
 
synithium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hot women think they are hot but then the crazy town shows up.

Crazy town is bad enough with air conditioning.  Without air conditioning?  I'll just hire an escort.  I didn't spend 4x what I should on this comp sci and business degree just to waste time.  If I wanted that I'd get married.

Peace and love.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She's getting milage out of the act.  She hit the front page twice.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From the looks of it, her ass is eating her bathing suit...

/yet, somehow, I shall summon the valor to forge on
//even though to travel into that valley of the unknown may be perilous
///I'm trying to say that I'd hit that like a pile driver stuck on high in soft peat
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She looks like a Mrs. Potato Head that somebody put together in the dark.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean -- it's not the worst marketing idea in the world.  Figure it was a 2 person operation.  Her to get on camera and a second person to 'figure out' who she was on Instagram after twitter started talking about her.  Think about how many people watch the Superb Owl and tweet about it (148,500,000 reported viewers), and then how many of them are probably dudes.  If even 0.5% of viewers followed her on instagram she would have 750,000 new followers.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: She looks like a Mrs. Potato Head that somebody put together in the dark.


hahaha
 
gunsmack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TMZ, subby and Fark make sure she gets the completely undeserved attention that she requires to live.

/ f*ck everyone involved
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: New Rising Sun: mrshowrules: Can someone post some SFW images?

FTA:
[imagez.tmz.com image 728x546]

She has a face that's almost pretty, but also kinda farked up looking.
The botox lips don't help, but her eyes look like they're in the wrong place.


That mug shot looks like a fun house mirror reflection- just slightly to the left of reality, you know?
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Man, this thread would have been so much more fun on OldFark.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Willing to bet she stopped being a tight end a lot of games ago and is now best considered a wide receiver
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wouldn't even/ever consider it.  Even back when I was young and horny, there was a line I wouldn't cross, and man oh man, she is WAY past that line.  She is roughly 4x the distance that Voyager 2 is away from the sun past that line.

/And her knees and shapely ass have nothing to do with it.
//Have stuck it in crazy before
///Never again.  That lesson was well and truly learned.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She did that yesterday too.

Fark user imageInstagram "model" arrested for trying to get onto Super Bowl field. Her modeling specialty is apparently duckface
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She does not have sharp knees.

She has knees so damned round and Botoxed I'm surprised she didn't roll onto the field.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

neglogon: Willing to bet she stopped being a tight end a lot of games ago and is now best considered a wide receiver


A fullback in any case.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: Wouldn't even/ever consider it.  Even back when I was young and horny, there was a line I wouldn't cross, and man oh man, she is WAY past that line.  She is roughly 4x the distance that Voyager 2 is away from the sun past that line.

/And her knees and shapely ass have nothing to do with it.
//Have stuck it in crazy before
///Never again.  That lesson was well and truly learned.


People always have this wrong. Sticking it in crazy is fine.  The problems come when you try to stick it in the same crazy again.  Enjoy what you had and never look back, don't leave a trail.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She has her mugshot as her Instagram pic now. She's an IG attention whore.

NSFW

also...zip
 
TheLopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Wow, you look great with all that shiat you put in your face."


/said no one ever
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm curious what the reality is of the people that use instagram or other social media like this.  I trolled through her IG feed back a while, and while she does occasionally mention specific brands and/or include their product, most of her photos are just of herself in swimsuits, lingerie, or topless (handbras).  She has a linked website of herself which is just merch (posters etc.), so she's trying to be the product? Like, who's the target audience for someone who overtly sexualizes her photos more than your usual clothing name-brand product model but who stops well short of softcore porn?  Is it really lucrative enough to risk jailtime on national tv?  Or to have that follow you around when you try to transition into a marketing career in 5 years?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: It took every male security guard in Kansas to stop her. Good work men!


Game was in Miami.

Kansas City is in Missouri.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How do these people keep getting tickets to this high-$$$ events?
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pfighting Polish: Lambskincoat: It took every male security guard in Kansas to stop her. Good work men!

Game was in Miami.

Kansas City is in Missouri.


Every single security guard in Kansas was lined up and ready to jump the border to help out, though.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man, normally I'm not really on about peoples' appearances, and don't expect people to be at their best in booking photos, but wtf is wrong with this woman's face?  Did she get her lip split and an eye farked up while being arrested and asked to plaster foundation over it to hide it in the mugshot or what?
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thosw: How do these people keep getting tickets to this high-$$$ events?


This/these
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report