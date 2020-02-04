 Skip to content
(Inside Edition)   Cruisin': Yeah I been cruising down these roads for 90 years now ... Hey don't be looking at my fiancee like that   (insideedition.com) divider line
    107-year-oldman, 99-year-old fianceeAnita, Joe Newman of Sarasota  
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she hotter than a $2.00 pistol?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, Cruiser
 
coronavirus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
local farmers markets are on alert
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved his "secret" to a long life.
He ain't wrong. 😬
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"As for his secret to living so long?
'Simply keep breathing.'"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I bet he stops short. That's my move.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he still has a licence to drive at 107, he must be doing something right.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Still driving at 107? His insurance company needs to buy him a self driving car. Not because he's earned it, just to keep their liabilities down.
 
