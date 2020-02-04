 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Wife tases man after finding him with another woman at nightclub; friends describe her as quite stunning (w/ pic)   (kfor.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Irlanda Parra, 24, was charged with assault family violence.

Turnabout's fair play, I guess.
 
mentula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
read  that as "tasting".
 
mentula
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mentula: read  that as "tasting".


sry, "tastes".

whar edit function, whar
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why was she wearing a smock at the nightclub, did she jump up from the chair at the hair salon and rush over, or something?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  I'm shocked.

Not as shocked as that guy, but still...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read TFA twice and still couldn't figure out all the relationships involved.

This kind of thing happens when your family tree resembles a ficus, I guess.
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Irlanda Parra, 24, was charged with assault family violence.

Turnabout's fair play, I guess.


I'm sure, along with the assault, that there should also be a battery charge in there as well.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watt a crazy night it turned out for her.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a whole genre dedicated to teasing. Oh, tasing. Bet there is a genre for that too.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he do the electric slide?
 
dbeshear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: So why was she wearing a smock at the nightclub, did she jump up from the chair at the hair salon and rush over, or something?


Nurse's aide just off of work?

Wichita Falls: It's Like Oklahoma, Only Worse™
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know. I think I'd be cool with tazing someone as punishment for cheating.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard marriage could be a....shocking experience.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy was married and with a girlfriend, and obviously it wasn't an open relationship. The wife chose a non-lethal method of assault. The wife targeted the one who betrayed her and not, as is common, the 'other woman'.

I'm pretty much on her side, though I think the best solution would be to get a lawyer and take the guy for everything he has.  If he's hanging out in strip clubs, he must have some money.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No pics for those who did not RTFA?  Fark I am disappoint.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to disappoint !!!  My town makes fark and this is the story????  So many other fark worthy stories happen here.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"She said he went to bars every weekend and got drunk then came to her house at all hours to threaten her."

I'd say she had good cause.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: The guy was married and with a girlfriend, and obviously it wasn't an open relationship. The wife chose a non-lethal method of assault.


Now reverse the sexes and parse it again.
 
ReasonedDiscourse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: The guy was married and with a girlfriend, and obviously it wasn't an open relationship. The wife chose a non-lethal method of assault. The wife targeted the one who betrayed her and not, as is common, the 'other woman'.

I'm pretty much on her side, though I think the best solution would be to get a lawyer and take the guy for everything he has.  If he's hanging out in strip clubs, he must have some money.


I'm sure she could get tens of dollars.
 
covfefe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Unsung_Hero: The guy was married and with a girlfriend, and obviously it wasn't an open relationship. The wife chose a non-lethal method of assault.

Now reverse the sexes and parse it again.


Sexes backward is still sexes.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

covfefe: This text is now purple: Unsung_Hero: The guy was married and with a girlfriend, and obviously it wasn't an open relationship. The wife chose a non-lethal method of assault.

Now reverse the sexes and parse it again.

Sexes backward is still sexes.


Which is appropriate, really.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: So why was she wearing a smock at the nightclub, did she jump up from the chair at the hair salon and rush over, or something?



Exactly, I'm thinking how  bad can her shirt be that they had to cover it up. Or was it that bad with out a shirt.
 
nony2klerch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ReasonedDiscourse: Unsung_Hero: The guy was married and with a girlfriend, and obviously it wasn't an open relationship. The wife chose a non-lethal method of assault. The wife targeted the one who betrayed her and not, as is common, the 'other woman'.

I'm pretty much on her side, though I think the best solution would be to get a lawyer and take the guy for everything he has.  If he's hanging out in strip clubs, he must have some money.

I'm sure she could get tens of dollars.


All in ones....
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She left that hairdresser's chair in a hurry.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

