(Yahoo)   Protip: If you are going to display dolls of black Americans for Black History Month in your store, don't hang them from a tree. People have a problem with that   (news.yahoo.com)
15
    More: Facepalm, Michigan State University, African American, Martin Luther King, Jr., Racism, Krystal Davis-Dunn, Lansing, Michigan, East Lansing, Michigan, Paule-Elizabeth Jackson  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As long as hanging my Chris Cornell, Robin Williams, David Carradine and Michael Hutchence Christmas ornaments from the tree is not considered bad taste, I'm good with avoiding anything controversial.

/won't hang my Judas Iscariot any more
//he is Jewish
///probably not the best Christmas ornament, anyway
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan state.
Boom Boom Foobawah.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on - over-reaction from the politically corr.........

Lawks!
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is misogynist.

Instead of maelstrom, they should be using paersonstrom.

Also, the person that thought the product/display was a good idea is a moron.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Don't attribute to malice what can be explained away by stupidity.

IOW...Lighten up, Francis.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Asking the cashiers to do something about it is pretty short-sighted.  If they do something like that, they're liable to get fired whether they're right or wrong.  They didn't "basically ignore" you, their job to do doesn't deal with creating displays.  The customers cited should have asked to see the manager in order to speak with somebody that can do something.  Complaining to the cashier about prices, or to the waitress about the nutrient value of your food won't accomplish anything, either.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: As long as hanging my Chris Cornell, Robin Williams, David Carradine and Michael Hutchence Christmas ornaments from the tree is not considered bad taste, I'm good with avoiding anything controversial.

/won't hang my Judas Iscariot any more
//he is Jewish
///probably not the best Christmas ornament, anyway


Vaughn Bode not famous enough for you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nastinka
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Wouldn't surprise me if those who would say people are being too sensitive about this also got their thongs in a wad about Jello and Shake-era dancing "provocatively" during the SB halftime show.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Puh-lease...I'm sure people are just overreacting agai-
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nastinka: Wouldn't surprise me if those who would say people are being too sensitive about this also got their thongs in a wad about Jello and Shake-era dancing "provocatively" during the SB halftime show.


Objectifying women is making a big comeback, so those prudes had better just get used to it.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Their mistake. The store manager forgot to put the "Whites only" sign near the tree.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Asking the cashiers to do something about it is pretty short-sighted.  If they do something like that, they're liable to get fired whether they're right or wrong.  They didn't "basically ignore" you, their job to do doesn't deal with creating displays.  The customers cited should have asked to see the manager in order to speak with somebody that can do something.  Complaining to the cashier about prices, or to the waitress about the nutrient value of your food won't accomplish anything, either.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
will undergo racial bias training.

If they've reached adulthood and don't know that this was a bad idea...no amount of "training" will help. They are a lost cause.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pictures of the actual figures:
https://www.wlns.com/news/michigan/di​s​play-at-msus-wharton-center-sparks-out​rage/
 
