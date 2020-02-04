 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Florida Highway Patrol pulls over men for speeding and finds bag labeled "Bag Full Of Drugs". Guess what's inside   (wesh.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the cable?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A dead dove?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That really limits the use of the bag.  Maybe just put "Drugs" next time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
8 heads?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thank you, Fat Tony.  Although in the future I would prefer a nondescript briefcase to the sack with a dollar sign on it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Clearly he's being framed no one would actually do that..


That you don't see that says more about you than about him
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
oregano.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Honk?
 
wood0366
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A bunch of weeping willow tree bark?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A 10 inch pianist?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well. Points for honesty I guess.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of the suspects.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm going with smaller bags labeled "Bag full of Drugs".  Are bags illegal officer?
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"baaaabyyyy snaaaaaksss"????🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At this moment, Irwin Mainway is regretting asking his now-disowned cousin to test-market new products in Florida.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If only it was labeled NOT DRUGS, then the cop wouldn't have been suspicious.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that one Far side cartoon: "First shoes, then your pants"
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They were in a hurry and grabbed the wrong bag.  It was supposed to be "Bag Full of Spiders."  Bummer.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Detox Tea.

/yes, I'm going to hell and if you laughed, you're going there too
 
