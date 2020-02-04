 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ionia Sentinel-Standard)   Proposed hunting fee creating unpleasant mother pheasant pluckers   (sentinel-standard.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, Hunting, Game, pheasant hunters, Michigan Pheasant Hunting Initiative, Natural resource, R-North Branch, Co-sponsors, public information officer Nick Green  
•       •       •

258 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 3:55 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Al Stewart, a gamebird and upland specialist for the DNR, says that shouldn't be a concern, as released birds don't live as long in the wild."

Even less if it is the year of the cat.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did they fight monkeys?  Monday to Friday?
 
0100010
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sigh, got to support another invasive species...
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We have that fee in Pa. It costs $26.90 and you don't have to buy it if you aren't going to hunt pheasants. Considering rooster pheasants at game farms are $35 each this year, $27 is a bargain.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can they still pluck yew?
*raises middle finger*
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meh. No different than me having to  buy a turkey stamp, or a stamp if I want to fish for trout.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report