(Wired)   Mask & respirator shortage could spread globally with fears of the corona virus - because guess where most of the worlds masks and respirators come from?   (wired.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Health care, Influenza, surgical mask covering, Health care provider, US Department of Health, Epidemiology, masks' ubiquity, mask supply  
28 Comments
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amazon?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Amazon?


Yeesh, AliBaba you fool.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do your best business on Smog Street.

Corner of Smog and Flu, actually.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madagascar?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Marcus Aurelius: Amazon?

Yeesh, AliBaba you fool.


AliBaba, for when you want your mask to come with Coronavirus pre-installed.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the Flu Crew!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever fixes the cable?
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like shoving all of the world's production capacity of numerous goods into an overpopulated authoritarian country for the short-term monetary gain of a small percentage of the population wasn't a good idea.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just soak some old t-shirts in vodka and wrap it around my nose/mouth.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ducks?
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told over the weekend by someone who was actively shopping around for those little masks that they are completely sold out already in my little backwater.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I'll just soak some old t-shirts in vodka and wrap it around my nose/mouth.


You're going to put vodka that close to your mouth and not drink it?

\ "Farkers" these days.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: of a small percentage of the population


Who wants to pay $30 for one American-made ceramic bowl? Not poor people.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: It's almost like shoving all of the world's production capacity of numerous goods into an overpopulated authoritarian country for the short-term monetary gain of a small percentage of the population wasn't a good idea.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Marine1: of a small percentage of the population

Who wants to pay $30 for one American-made ceramic bowl? Not poor people.


You mean the poor people who are poor due to lack of accessible jobs for the working class? Those poor people?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Who wants to pay $30 for one American-made ceramic bowl? Not poor people.


They'd be happy to if ... you know ... they had a job making them here at a decent wage.

People who don't understand money shouldn't have it.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: JerryHeisenberg: Marine1: of a small percentage of the population

Who wants to pay $30 for one American-made ceramic bowl? Not poor people.

You mean the poor people who are poor due to lack of accessible jobs for the working class? Those poor people?


So is the solution to Brexit? Because it sounds like that's what you are suggesting the U.S. do.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On sale at the local Head shop
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I'll just soak some old t-shirts in vodka and wrap it around my nose/mouth.


Is it Friday already?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Grainger?
 
Marine1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Marine1: JerryHeisenberg: Marine1: of a small percentage of the population

Who wants to pay $30 for one American-made ceramic bowl? Not poor people.

You mean the poor people who are poor due to lack of accessible jobs for the working class? Those poor people?

So is the solution to Brexit? Because it sounds like that's what you are suggesting the U.S. do.


... the fark did I suggest that?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
a virus fits in between your red blood cells....how is a dust mask actually helping...????
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rpm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WTP 2: a virus fits in between your red blood cells....how is a dust mask actually helping...????


Because it's not the naked virus that's the problem. It's viruses in droplets from sneezing and coughing.

It needs to be better than a dust mask, but not as good as you think.
 
Magnus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marine1: It's almost like shoving all of the world's production capacity of numerous goods into an overpopulated authoritarian country for the short-term monetary gain of a small percentage of the population wasn't a good idea.


Yeah, that was my fault.  I was on NyQuil that day.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Marine1: of a small percentage of the population

Who wants to pay $30 for one American-made ceramic bowl? Not poor people.


Wouldn't be as many poor people if they hadn't shipped the means of production out of this country.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Marine1: JerryHeisenberg: Marine1: of a small percentage of the population

Who wants to pay $30 for one American-made ceramic bowl? Not poor people.

You mean the poor people who are poor due to lack of accessible jobs for the working class? Those poor people?

So is the solution to Brexit? Because it sounds like that's what you are suggesting the U.S. do.


What the hell are you babbling about?
 
