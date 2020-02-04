 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Live in Georgia and need spare cash? Peachtree City is looking for Pete. Spare Cash trifecta in play   (ajc.com) divider line
10
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know who can solve the graffiti problem in Peach Trees...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that Mayor Pete gets around.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool Disco Dan is unimpressed.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I don't know anybody named Pete.  Sorry Peachtree City.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
man the primaries in GA aren't until the 24th or March and yet Mayor Pete is really stepping his game up with some guerrilla marketing campaigns in the state
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I.... AM.... PETE!!!
 
dwlah
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That isn't "Pete," it's "Pepe." Clue: A graffiti "T" has a bulge on the top left.
 
