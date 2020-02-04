 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Is it time to step away from the internet when you realize you initially read TFA as containing the word "cameltoed" instead of "cameoed"?   (slate.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, The Bad Place, Form of the Good, All Good Things..., Philosophy, Arvo Prt, Spiegel im Spiegel, Dean Koontz, Thought  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and I misread your headline as "commode"

which means the terrorists won.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is...cameltoe thread?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chris_christie_baseball_uniform.jpg
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that Kristen Bell.

She's in everything.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: So what you're saying is...cameltoe thread?


This thread will be a good test of the I've Posted That Picture Dozens of Times Before defense.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Philosopher cameltoe? That's my fetish!
 
datfark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sure there have been some cameod cameltoe...
 
datfark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
* cameoed cameltoed...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: So what you're saying is...cameltoe thread?


We can certainly hope...

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
datfark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: kryptoknightmare: So what you're saying is...cameltoe thread?

We can certainly hope...

[i.insider.com image 850x637]


Nice toes
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

datfark: mongbiohazard: kryptoknightmare: So what you're saying is...cameltoe thread?

We can certainly hope...

[i.insider.com image 850x637]

Nice toes


Her pics online seem to generally be a lot classier than I was hoping.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yo Chidi, wait up!

-- best last words
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Word up.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're verbing our nouns again.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
keep it up, you're asking for a moose-knuckle sandwich
 
Hawk24
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Word up.


/puts hands in the air
//don't care
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Worked, showered, sandwiched, carred, cameod, backhomed, sleeped.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
uberhumor.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, seeing as it was in the headline, yeah ... take a break, lie down, have a snack, read a few pages of a good book.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
KellyRipa.jpg
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skyotter: Yo Chidi, wait up!

-- best last words


Not as good as "Take it sleazy."
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Crewmannumber6: skyotter: Yo Chidi, wait up!

-- best last words

Not as good as "Take it sleazy."


While good, that was Ted Danson's last line on the show, but not actually Michael's last words.
"Yo Chidi, wait up" were Jason's last words EVER, and now I'm crying again goddammit...
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report