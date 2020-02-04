 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Houston "Super Freeway" could speed up your commute by 20mph, meaning you'll finally be able to reach 20mph on a Houston freeway   (abc13.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon to this highway - 

Obama Replaces Costly High-Speed Rail Plan With High-Speed Bus Plan
Youtube QNixDlRoMvA
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To cut costs they're stealing signs from LA freeways.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Hey guys!  Let's make the freeway go underground right next to Buffalo Bayou and in between two freeway spots walking distance away that look like farking lakes during heavy rains!"

And how are they going to do this without farking up Neil's Bhar or Lucky's or anything else along there?  Or is there some developer itching for the space that is freed up when they move the parking lots on top of the underground and turn the previous parking lots into condos?
 
Nastinka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Four billion in freeway projects around Seattle have dramatically cut the time of my commute by 30 seconds.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I-45 is the absolute worst.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
....................say what now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Isn't the freeway system in Houston basically designed as a flood control system?  Not joking, someone told me this.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It might bring about some improvement for about 3 months before it's back to normal and 16 months before it's much worse.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The best roads are the ones no one else uses besides me, but are maintained as if everyone uses them.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mike Jones- Turning Lane
Youtube Bk15VtvjOdY
NSFW.

Mike Jones wants more turning lanes. Who? MIKE JONES!!!
 
HempHead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Much like Rick Perry's Trans Texas Super Highway, this will fall apart as greedy developers fight over state tax dollars.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

If so it fakring sucks at its job.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Houston has a population of 2.3 million.

Here is their main (and only) train station:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Cue sad trombone noise.

/they do have a light rail network, though
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The people who run this town are giblet heads.
They said the same shiat about Beltway 8 and then about expanding the Katy Freeway then the Grand Parkway.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That's the Amtrak station, not the light rail.
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Houston is built on swampland, 100 feet above sea level.  It floods regularly now from the rain of gulf storms.  These rains come hard and fast, with large volumes.  The land is flat and concrete, so it pools and results in floods.

Imagine 20 years from now, maybe 5 years after this extravaganza will be built, when the sea level is 10 feet higher, when gulf storms are even more severe, with even higher water volume  You may even start to get sea surges carrying oil from Galveston, lapping at the shores of Houston highrises.

You would be better served to take all the money you would need to build this fantasy and spend it on educating enough dumbasses in Texas to stop voting for Republicans who don't give a damn about climate change.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

At least they are *finally* widening the tollway.  I drove from Chinatown to 45S last week near the Friday rush and it was a breeze.  Of course, the Friday before that, I went from 45S to 225 and was stuck for 30 goddamn minutes.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Much like Rick Perry's Trans Texas Super Highway, this will fall apart as greedy developers fight over state tax dollars.


Is that the toll highway that nobody uses (close to Austin and San Antonio)?

I'm totally willing to pay for its use but it always takes much longer to get anywhere than the interstate and state highways.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was in Houston in the 1980s my impression was the freeways were packed but moving close to 70. Times may have changed, or my experience on I-45 may not be typical.
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My solution.  Buy the Hardy and other toll roads.  Make them free.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Correct.
 
LamOtter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You plant roads, you reap cars.

Building anything underground in Houston is a bad idea that will only get worse with climate change.

Light rail is almost universally hated in Texas, but it might be worth a sniff here. I know Dallas has one (I've used it a couple of times).
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sources say being fired out of a cannon might be uncomfortable if not jarring at first, but the overall traffic density reduction and entertainment value will compensate for it...
 
HempHead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


No. The loop around Austin was another Rick Perry fiasco.  The state guaranteed the bonds used to pay for it, the company that built it went bankrupt.  The highway was sold to another company for 10% if what it cost to build it.

Strangely, they appear to be adding a 3rd lane now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Luckily I live and work in the Heights but I hate seeing more neighborhoods bulldozed just to build a freeway expansion that's going to be obsolete in 4 years.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An underground freeway in a city N-O-T-O-R-I-O-U-S for flooding, what could possibly go wrong?
 
