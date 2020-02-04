 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Pastor proves that he would have been the worst possible pre-marriage counselor for Joseph and Mary   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shirt Happens
Men are pigs
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 years ago I married a single mother with 2 children.  Her ex thought he found a better deal. Foster is a jerk.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess my wife wasn't subservient enough for real christians like him, she left her ex when he started beating her.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image 400x400]

[Fark user image 498x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, something's damn off about that guy. Not sure what, but he's creeping me out.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any preacher who comments about other people's lives has some dark thoughts.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a nice guy.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he know how the sex works....that whole penis, vagina thing? I don't think he does.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the only possible reason is that she's awful.

/rolls eyes
//feels trolled
///or Poe slaw
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to put my marriage counselor into contention.

Steamy hot night, the future wife had just had surgery.  Opens with"I've never been married but I live with my mom which is the same." And we walked out.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I greatly caution people when they're considering a religion that promises eternal salvation.

A lot of well-meaning naive people have found themselves in a terrible (or worse) religion because they failed to ask the obvious question:

"Why does your god need worshipers?"
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee golly, it's a wonder the younger generations are the least likely to be religious.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman having a kid only proves she puts out. People are single for a lot of reasons.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But...maybe she's an harlot and still makes terribly wicked choices.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But also,
Fark user imageView Full Size

"MMmmmmm...harlots."
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Any preacher who comments about other people's lives has some dark thoughts.


Any preacher who comments about peoples' lives has no more authority on the subject than you, I, or a guy standing on a street corner with a load of fresh shiat in his pants and holding a sign about Obama's birth certificate above his head. A pastor or priest is just some guy who has devoted his life to a book that tells people it's OK to own slaves, and pay a modest sum to a woman they raped to be absolved.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Maybe she is single because she is a widower.

Could be. It's worth finding out if she killed her former husband, just to be safe.

Maybe she's legitimately divorced from her husband.

Versus being illegitimately divorced.

Maybe she made some terrible wicked decisions when she is younger and she isn't the same person.

What kind of wicked? I might like it.

Maybe. But...maybe she's an harlot and still makes terribly wicked choices.

WHORE!

/I think maybe giving advice is not this guy's strong suit.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, you're a real feminist there, asshole.
 
Opacity
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The only thing he left out was something along the lines of "She's already a sinner for the premarital sex, so abortion would've been a-ok!"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: A woman having a kid only proves she puts out.

.

And she'll go raw dog!
 
yanoosh
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I have a soft spot in my heart for harlots and floozies. I married a gal with 5 kids, now have 18 grand kiddos.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And I'll bet he still thinks his wife was a virgin when they got married.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What an asshole
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The dad died??
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yanoosh: I have a soft spot in my heart for harlots and floozies. I married a gal with 5 kids, now have 18 grand kiddos.


What about slatterns, trollops, hussies, and tarts?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The dad died??


Then who was phone?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: [Fark user image 425x276]

Yeah, you're a real feminist there, asshole.


What about the guys with those "loose women" where's your condemnation of them????
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: I greatly caution people when they're considering a religion that promises eternal salvation.

A lot of well-meaning naive people have found themselves in a terrible (or worse) religion because they failed to ask the obvious question:

"Why does your god need worshipers?"


lochgarry.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elpresidenteALO
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: yanoosh: I have a soft spot in my heart for harlots and floozies. I married a gal with 5 kids, now have 18 grand kiddos.

What about slatterns, trollops, hussies, and tarts?


Don't leave out the roundheels, doxies and matressbacks.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: And I'll bet he still thinks his wife was a virgin when they got married.


Hell, she may be still.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: yanoosh: I have a soft spot in my heart for harlots and floozies. I married a gal with 5 kids, now have 18 grand kiddos.

What about slatterns, trollops, hussies, and tarts?


Not to mention Methodists.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kids or no kids, be wary of people that have been previously divorced.
My now ex-wife was married once before. Her husband left a note and disappeared to Texas one day without notice.  She bashed him constantly. Saying he was a lazy, do nothing, crazy, controlling asshole. \

Turns out, after a while, I realized she was describing herself and understood why he ran away. I wish I was a smart as he was and saw it as quickly as he did.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One assumes that he would also counsel young women to avoid marrying any men who have had children with other women, yes?
 
Ozarkhawk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, dude, know why there are so many single mothers?  Because, unlike the dad, when the mother tries to run away, the baby goes with her.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: And I'll bet he still thinks his wife was a virgin when they got married.


He probably still wonders how lucky he is that on their wedding night she was a fantastic lay that gave great head.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After 35-40, you should probably be more afraid of the women who haven't had a kid yet.

To turn his own question around "Why hasn't anyone knocked her up yet?"

At my age, it's either they've had a kid with an asshole before, or there is a hidden crazy just beneath the surface.

Then there's the women who have reproductive problems, but they are as rare as unicorns.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
it is not possible to keep the law & live that is why Christ had to come
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: I greatly caution people when they're considering a religion that promises eternal salvation.

A lot of well-meaning naive people have found themselves in a terrible (or worse) religion because they failed to ask the obvious question:

"Why does your god need worshipers?"


Better yet: "Why do I need to be forgiven for things I didn't do?"
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I want to set the record straight, then veer of wildly on a tangent.

Joseph was old when he accepted Mary as his wife.  He may have been a widower who's wife died in child birth.  Mary was from the temple, and old enough that the law of the land required her to leave.  He agreed to take her in and provide for her as his wife, specifically as a shelter for her regarding the law.  He was likely to be so old that there was not much room for bangarang.  So when she showed up pregnant, he was ready to throw her out, but since he wasn't doing this for procreative purposes anyway, a bit of counseling from above convinced him to continue providing for her.

He took the gold and oils from the wise men, and fled with them for Egypt when the baby-murdering began.  Which is fine.  He returned after a while, and when the kid was about 6, lost him in an extended family train to/from Jerusalem.  He found the brat, which is great.  Then he taught him how to build houses.  Then the books go quiet on his involvement in the child or the mother's life.

So one could assume he died.  Which is OK. The books don't say much about his mom's death, either.  They could have, as there's some record of what happened.

Another option would be that he bailed on her and the child once the kid was old enough, allowing Jesus to provide for his mom's legal protection and finances.  This seems more realistic, considering the guy wasn't likely to be romantically involved with her.  So at that point he fades into the background.

/I have no proof of any of this.  so it is FACT
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Huh. I can think of a few Farkers I have in lead-paint gray who are deeper and more consistent thinkers than whoever the heck this guy is.
 
booniepepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This guy forgets how many of his followers have some of them loose women (if you know what I mean) in their families.  "Abstinence only" sex ed just about guarantees it.

Not that it matters.  If they raise their noses high enough up to heaven, they dont have to smell their own shiat.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ozarkhawk: Yeah, dude, know why there are so many single mothers?  Because, unlike the dad, when the mother tries to run away, the baby goes with her.


Yeppers. We followed mom all the way to Alaska.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"But...maybe she's an harlot and still makes terribly wicked choices."

Then she can call me.

To all the wicked harlots on Fark, EIP.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A lot of well-meaning naïve men have found themselves in a terrible marriage (or worse) because they failed to ask the obvious question: "Why is she single with a kid?"

Because if she was still married it would be bigamy?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aungen: So when she showed up pregnant, he was ready to throw her out, but since he wasn't doing this for procreative purposes anyway, a bit of counseling from above convinced him to continue providing for her.


LOL, cuck.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: HawgWild: [Fark user image 400x400]

[Fark user image 498x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah, something's damn off about that guy. Not sure what, but he's creeping me out.


Looks a bit like Tom Greene

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: A lot of well-meaning naïve men have found themselves in a terrible marriage (or worse) because they failed to ask the obvious question: "Why is she single with a kid?"

Because if she was still married it would be bigamy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
maybe he married a woman with a kid because he's really really really really lazy.
 
carkiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lemme just make sure I have this right:

Men should be careful because women are probably not sinful but also they are possibly wicked, but women don't need to be careful because men are also equally possibly wicked but also they are equally probably not sinful. Also if a women seems like she could be wicked, she might not be but sometimes she is.  Also women cannot be wicked on account of their passivity because they have agency, but men can be victims of wickedness on account of their passivity, also because women have agency.

Did I miss anything?
 
