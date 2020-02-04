 Skip to content
(CBS News)   You'll no doubt be shocked to learn that the guy who shot 35 people at Parkland high school, hasn't exactly been a model prisoner while awaiting trial and may in fact have some rage and/or impulse control issues   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Police, school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Constable, Court documents, court records, surveillance cameras, Sheriff, Broward County, Florida  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put him in the basement with the Sodomites? (That's not a thing, right?)

Or, you know, maybe someone could "help him" get down a long flight of stairs, quickly. A few times.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeahbut he has accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior so get the fark off his back, OK?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I forgot he was still alive. He should not be in the news unless he commits suicide or otherwise gets himself killed.
 
js34603
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Which mass shooter was this again?
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So a sociopathic, psychopathic mass murderer is having difficulty adjusting to a life of high-security confinement with other sociopaths and psychopaths?

Huh.  Who'da thunk it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yes but his saviour is evil Jesus. Sometimes known as 'Christ, what an asshole.'

Aussie_As
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good use of the obvious tag. Obvious this guy is clearly unfit to have a firearm, obvious that he could legally acquire a semi-auto rifle for a killing spree in the US anyway.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Beltran no longer has contact with inmates at the moment. He was placed on administrative assignment following a DUI arrest in Washington State while in that area to transport a prisoner back to Broward.

So, this sergeant gets what is probably a cush job assignment. He gets told to drive to literally the farthest place away in the country (Southern Florida to Washington State) to pick up a prisoner for transport. He gets a road trip and probably a per diem payment, plus whatever OT is paid for this. And while he is there he gets a DUI.

Sounds like an upstanding guy.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's no reason to deny him his 2nd amendment rights.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Two minutes to respond?  I'm thinking that staff hates Beltran for some reason, They should have brought that POS off camera and busted out his teeth,
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why Americans need family planning services and contraceptives available on demand.

If it wasn't for his deadbeat parents, we wouldn't have these tragedies.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

He is a jerk. But not nearly as bad as the mass murderer.
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

js34603: Which mass shooter was this again?


The one who killed a bunch of kids at a school.

Because, you know, that description narrows it down a whole bunch.

'Murica.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least he hasn't lost his spirit.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

now now, keep to the scripted narrative, that this is all the kids fault. Fark has nothing but the upmost respect for law enforcement and prison guards.

Apparently the kids lawyer also warned BSO about issues with this guy and the kid and suggested limiting the interaction between the two. It would appear that the deputy said something to him that sparked this. But you know, LEO responds in typical LEO fashion.
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Still twenty million times a better human being than Nikolas "35 corpses' Cruz.

*seriously, you are white-knigting a mass murderer, seriously?
 
tasteme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
beezeltown
Put him in the basement with the Sodomites?

Sodomy jokes can be big hole of dark humor, but rape jokes have to walk a special line in order to ring the bell
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And WTF is a sergeant doing just chilling in the detention unit, sitting at an inmate table to do paperwork? This is terrible policy/procedure. You don't put guards in the detention unit like that. Guards are behind some sort of desk or other physical barrier, and they're only out there in the common areas with the inmates when: 1. They have backup physically present, and; 2. When they are on their feet, with their hands ready for action, and their heads on a swivel to watch what is going on around them.

This guy was lazy and lackadaisical for what he was doing, and it's no surprise he got jumped.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That dumbo-earred beta cuck will get his ass farking stomped in prison. This isn't xbox, biatch.
 
DrewMoore
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Good use of the obvious tag. Obvious this guy is clearly unfit to have a firearm, obvious that he could legally acquire a semi-auto rifle for a killing spree in the US anyway.


Er, no.

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/br​o​ward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/​fl-ne-henderson-cruz-civil-suit-201901​16-story.html
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

He killed 17.

*seriously, you are white-knigting a mass murderer, seriously?

Why can't they both be pieces of shiat?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
have they tried giving him a bunch of guns?  i have been assured repeatedly that gun owners are the least violent folks you will ever meet.

repeatedly.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I side with the sheriff on this one. No jail inmate is going to dictate which COs they get to interact with.

It would appear that the deputy said something to him that sparked this. But you know, LEO responds in typical LEO fashion.

Told him to stop dragging his sandals on the ground. Those people are basically second place aggravators behind people who I can hear chewing their food. How hard is it to pick your feet up when you walk like about 99.999% of other humans can manage just fine?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Did you read that article? Where does it say he didn't acquire his firearm legally? It just says to me that the system is a joke. 17 dead and another 17 injured by a guy with obvious problems who acquired his semi-auto firearm legally and the best you've got is a lawsuit after the event to justify how the system works, pathetic.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Minutemen - Little man with a gun in his hand
Youtube uTVl_2ENTXo
Ric Romero reporting in that he's a little biatch without his gun.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: That dumbo-earred beta cuck will get his ass farking stomped in prison. This isn't xbox, biatch.


You should stop talking like that. Its embarrassing for the rest of us to even read.

Not that I am questioning how much of a hard street gangster and qualified Super SCUBA Sniper you are.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Why can't they both be pieces of shiat?


They are. One is a standard good ol' boy piece of shiat, the other is the rare mass murdering piece of shiat. There are big difference in those 2 shiat piles.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Did you read that article? Where does it say he didn't acquire his firearm legally? It just says to me that the system is a joke. 17 dead and another 17 injured by a guy with obvious problems who acquired his semi-auto firearm legally and the best you've got is a lawsuit after the event to justify how the system works, pathetic.


I kinda have to question whether or not this kid got a fair trial. According to the NRA gun owners are basically angel puppy candy cakes made of moon beams in Walmart clothes.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

on the first part, I would agree, however, I don't think every scenario should be rubber stamped. These guards are in no way a beacon of society, themselves. Typically, they are guards because they were too dumb to become cops. If a case if brought up, it should be looked in to. I would be interested in seeing his file and what other transgressions he has been involved with.

the second part of your statement I could not repeat enough to a thousand ears. Loud chewers should be stopped at all costs!
 
