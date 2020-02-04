 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Deranged man in a Times Square hotel lobby forgets he is not the naked cowboy   (nypost.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a naked cowboy may look like:

/George Costanza wants his car
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Nearly naked". Meh.  Day at the beach
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Econo Lodge? In New York City? You poor farker.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you are staying in NYC on government business, you can get a decent hotel room in Long Island City, an easy taxi ride from the UNO and other NYC venues.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone has to take the bottle away from Andy Cuomo sooner.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Deranged man is not white, cops are white, man was not shot.  Fark made me believe this was not possible.
 
