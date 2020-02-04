 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Passenger dies after rear-ending a manure spreader. That's not a euphemism. Right this moment, anyhow   (mlive.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Police, Coroner, MASON COUNTY, Mason County, Michigan, press release, Custer Road, United States, vehicle crash  
•       •       •

413 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 2:05 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His last words were, "Well, ain't that some shiat?"
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alright...who's the pew boat commander?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
In a corrected timeline, it would have been a presidential limo the passenger was riding in.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In before Biff.
 
Opacity
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Came for Biff young Trump...
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: In before Biff.


Why don't you make like a tree and get out of here!
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [media1.tenor.com image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Alien Robot: In before Biff.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Here, you can borrow my car.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As an adult, I now wonder: What the hell was a fully-laden manure truck doing sitting in downtown Hill Valley? Don't those usually hang around farms?
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was the president injured?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: As an adult, I now wonder: What the hell was a fully-laden manure truck doing sitting in downtown Hill Valley? Don't those usually hang around farms?


Fark user imageView Full Size

In 1955, Hill Valley was surrounded by farms.

This is both shown and stated in the dialogue.
 
Insain2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Really no "Shat" on the passenger either hun............
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Alien Robot: In before Biff.

Why don't you make like a tree and get out of here!


You're about as funny as a screen door on a battleship.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Fabric_Man: As an adult, I now wonder: What the hell was a fully-laden manure truck doing sitting in downtown Hill Valley? Don't those usually hang around farms?

[Fark user image image 570x405]
In 1955, Hill Valley was surrounded by farms.

This is both shown and stated in the dialogue.


Aside from that, this was the 50s. If you wanted fresh poop for your garden, it would be economically feasible to go down to the hardware stores garden pit, than buying expensive big city bags of poop. Interstate distribution wasn't as big as is now (or in the 80s).
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where we're going..They don't need manure....
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report