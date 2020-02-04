 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTUL Tulsa)   Haven't paid off your student loan? Then that will be 55,000 letters all at once telling you to pay up   (ktul.com) divider line
34
    More: Stupid, duplicate letters, Family, John Barrowman, loan company  
•       •       •

1057 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 4:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to get these letters after my student loan went in to default. They kept changing from one collection company to another as the debt was sold off, and I could never get a straight answer about the amount of interest being applied. My lawyer told me I'd have to take it to federal court to get it resolved squarely. They managed to intercept a bunch of tax refunds but that never seemed to make a dent in the overall principle. I could never tell what they were charging for interest and I finally just gave up trying to work with them.

Of course, it screwed my credit rating that I had a public default on record. I finally just went off-grid and paid cash for everything. When I got a windfall, secured a decent record with my bank and my credit score began to rise, the farking vampire trace-skipping assholes found me again and I once again became a target. They discovered my street address and phone number from the credit reporting agencies and began harassing me with threats of law suits. They called my friends and relatives and embarrassed me no end.

The debt collection industry is a special kind of evil. My attitude if "fark 'em and everything they stand for." I finally paid off my student loan through deductions to my Social Security benefits. The system didn't cut me any slack at all.

In my opinion, young people have been bamboozled into believing they need a "certificate" from some school and a credit agency to succeed in life. Both the education and credit industries are predatory rackets that prey on a public with few options.

Fark 'em, I say. Its not worth the costs.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ There is unrest in the forest ♪
♫ There is trouble with the trees ♪
 
jhalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's really sick, is the postage and paper most likely cost far more than their loan was for...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna start forwarding mine to Cruella DeVos
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
huh, I only pay up after receiving 55,001 letters.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Return to sender all of them.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Taylor Mental: I used to get these letters after my student loan went in to default. They kept changing from one collection company to another as the debt was sold off, and I could never get a straight answer about the amount of interest being applied. My lawyer told me I'd have to take it to federal court to get it resolved squarely. They managed to intercept a bunch of tax refunds but that never seemed to make a dent in the overall principle. I could never tell what they were charging for interest and I finally just gave up trying to work with them.

Of course, it screwed my credit rating that I had a public default on record. I finally just went off-grid and paid cash for everything. When I got a windfall, secured a decent record with my bank and my credit score began to rise, the farking vampire trace-skipping assholes found me again and I once again became a target. They discovered my street address and phone number from the credit reporting agencies and began harassing me with threats of law suits. They called my friends and relatives and embarrassed me no end.

The debt collection industry is a special kind of evil. My attitude if "fark 'em and everything they stand for." I finally paid off my student loan through deductions to my Social Security benefits. The system didn't cut me any slack at all.

In my opinion, young people have been bamboozled into believing they need a "certificate" from some school and a credit agency to succeed in life. Both the education and credit industries are predatory rackets that prey on a public with few options.

Fark 'em, I say. Its not worth the costs.


I agree. That student loan companies and the collection agencies continue to exist, I think Al Qaeda hit the wrong targets on 9/11
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taylor Mental:
In my opinion, young people have been bamboozled into believing they need a "certificate" from some school and a credit agency to succeed in life. Both the education and credit industries are predatory rackets that prey on a public with few options.

Fark 'em, I say. Its not worth the costs.

As a person without a degree and who frequently looks at job postings, the kids are definitely not bamboozled. Most employers are looking for proof of a formal education.


With the rest, I agree with you.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
,50 to mail a letter
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: ♫ There is unrest in the forest ♪
♫ There is trouble with the trees ♪


For the trees are being chopped down
So the bank could send its pleas

I wonder if this loan company is making any money.... 55,000 letters x $.50 stamp each... how much was this person's loan anyway?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Taylor Mental: I used to get these letters after my student loan went in to default. They kept changing from one collection company to another as the debt was sold off, and I could never get a straight answer about the amount of interest being applied. My lawyer told me I'd have to take it to federal court to get it resolved squarely. They managed to intercept a bunch of tax refunds but that never seemed to make a dent in the overall principle. I could never tell what they were charging for interest and I finally just gave up trying to work with them.

Of course, it screwed my credit rating that I had a public default on record. I finally just went off-grid and paid cash for everything. When I got a windfall, secured a decent record with my bank and my credit score began to rise, the farking vampire trace-skipping assholes found me again and I once again became a target. They discovered my street address and phone number from the credit reporting agencies and began harassing me with threats of law suits. They called my friends and relatives and embarrassed me no end.

The debt collection industry is a special kind of evil. My attitude if "fark 'em and everything they stand for." I finally paid off my student loan through deductions to my Social Security benefits. The system didn't cut me any slack at all.

In my opinion, young people have been bamboozled into believing they need a "certificate" from some school and a credit agency to succeed in life. Both the education and credit industries are predatory rackets that prey on a public with few options.

Fark 'em, I say. Its not worth the costs.


The feds will work with you through income based repayment as need be and eventually-25 years- forgiveness. Most my load is private though. They can eabod. I just keep sending the statutory fark off letter to each new collection  agency. Don't know what end game is, but they already lost some of the loan in the shuffle. Fark em, they can take the wallet off my corpse.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had to have spent $55,000 to print, stuff, and mail those letters if you just ballpark it as $1 per letter.

That's awesome. When I had BS parking tickets from my college town I used to stop in and pay them $1 a month. After several months of doing this the clerk asked me what I was doing. I explained that by paying $1 each month I was getting them to generate a payment receipt and invoice for remaining payment that they then mailed to me. I was paying $1 each time and wanting to be sure I was getting $1 worth of services from the town for my payment.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: As a person without a degree and who frequently looks at job postings, the kids are definitely not bamboozled. Most employers are looking for proof of a formal education.


Oh, nonsense. Is the formal education absolutely necessary for the jobs you are looking at? Or could companies do what they did before and hire people that they trained internally as necessary?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 50 cents a letter, that's $27,500 in postage. That's a lot of postage...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I'd order a self-inking stamp to put "REFUSED - RETURN TO SENDER" on each piece of mail and have fun for the next few weeks sending all that back to them.
 
M-G
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It doesn't cost 50 cents in postage on a metered rate.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My theory is that they do normally send out a batch of over 55,000 letters when they send a monthly bill to everyone on their billing list, but somehow their mailing system glitched out on Dan "Drop Tables" Cain.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I bought a new house about a year ago. (VA loan). I've been getting on average about 5-8 letters a week about refining my VA loan. Every week.
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
IMO, debts should become invalidated as soon as they're sold to a third-party not authorized by the lendee. This bullshiat of just pay a random of money to whatever random company is hounding you for it is a racket.
 
rebelyell2006
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Dangerous_sociopath: As a person without a degree and who frequently looks at job postings, the kids are definitely not bamboozled. Most employers are looking for proof of a formal education.

Oh, nonsense. Is the formal education absolutely necessary for the jobs you are looking at? Or could companies do what they did before and hire people that they trained internally as necessary?


It's not nonsense, unless you think applicants have the ability to force companies and HR to hire outside of the qualifications. If they say they want someone with a degree, they won't give a shiat about someone like you barging into HR and proclaiming that the position does not need a degree.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Computer Science graduate who set up their mail system should ask for a tuition refund.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Taylor Mental: I used to get these letters after my student loan went in to default. They kept changing from one collection company to another as the debt was sold off, and I could never get a straight answer about the amount of interest being applied. My lawyer told me I'd have to take it to federal court to get it resolved squarely. They managed to intercept a bunch of tax refunds but that never seemed to make a dent in the overall principle. I could never tell what they were charging for interest and I finally just gave up trying to work with them.

Of course, it screwed my credit rating that I had a public default on record. I finally just went off-grid and paid cash for everything. When I got a windfall, secured a decent record with my bank and my credit score began to rise, the farking vampire trace-skipping assholes found me again and I once again became a target. They discovered my street address and phone number from the credit reporting agencies and began harassing me with threats of law suits. They called my friends and relatives and embarrassed me no end.

The debt collection industry is a special kind of evil. My attitude if "fark 'em and everything they stand for." I finally paid off my student loan through deductions to my Social Security benefits. The system didn't cut me any slack at all.

In my opinion, young people have been bamboozled into believing they need a "certificate" from some school and a credit agency to succeed in life. Both the education and credit industries are predatory rackets that prey on a public with few options.

Fark 'em, I say. Its not worth the costs.


Are Privacy Laws THAT different in America than Canada???
I had a bunch of stuff go into collections after my divorce, I got burdened with all the debt and support payments while the s**t ex got off the hook everything even though it was he crap in the first place.
None of them called my friends, like what's the point of that?,
Collector:  Hey, do you know this person?
Me: Ya
Collector: well I'm contacting you for reasons.
Me: Fark  you and dont call me again

I had them call my work but my work is not allowed to acknowledge my employment and simply say "you have to take up any matters with the person your seeking individually" and then hang up on them stone walled.
You have to get debts settled one way or another. Otherwise these POS companies can come back years later, just cuz its dropped off your credit reports doesnt mean its not being sold over and over and over to various POS collection agencies and hit You up again 10 years down the road.
I believe Jon Oliver did a thing on collection agencies.
Debt Buyers: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube hxUAntt1z2c


Yes, yes he did and if I uploaded the right video it's a really interesting segment to watch.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: hire outside of the qualifications


The qualifications of a degree are almost always nonsense. Plenty of jobs could be filled by high school graduates who are trained on the job as used to be done in the past.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: IMO, debts should become invalidated as soon as they're sold to a third-party not authorized by the lendee. This bullshiat of just pay a random of money to whatever random company is hounding you for it is a racket.


Transfer of debt should require the express written consent of the person who owes the debt.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder if those who resist paying their federally backed student loans will be similarly inclined to cheat on their  taxes (once they're productive members of society, of course) should the opportunity arise.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So fun to come in here and see all the people who went to school, borrowed money, didnt pay it back and feel they are the victims here.

So many worthless farkers.
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Taylor Mental:
In my opinion, young people have been bamboozled into believing they need a "certificate" from some school and a credit agency to succeed in life. Both the education and credit industries are predatory rackets that prey on a public with few options.

Fark 'em, I say. Its not worth the costs.

As a person without a degree and who frequently looks at job postings, the kids are definitely not bamboozled. Most employers are looking for proof of a formal education.


With the rest, I agree with you.


Bullshiat. What they are looking for is highest talent with lowest salary. That's it. What they really want to know is can you get your ass out of bed in the morning, show up to take and execute instructions reliably; to hold down a steady job dependably. That's all. Everything else can be taught in the corporate training process.

All the other crap, filling out applications and resumes, interviewing with human resources, etc, can be taught in high school. If you haven't been taught how to do these things then it's a failure of the primary school system.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Taylor Mental: I used to get these letters after my student loan went in to default. They kept changing from one collection company to another as the debt was sold off, and I could never get a straight answer about the amount of interest being applied. My lawyer told me I'd have to take it to federal court to get it resolved squarely. They managed to intercept a bunch of tax refunds but that never seemed to make a dent in the overall principle. I could never tell what they were charging for interest and I finally just gave up trying to work with them.

Of course, it screwed my credit rating that I had a public default on record. I finally just went off-grid and paid cash for everything. When I got a windfall, secured a decent record with my bank and my credit score began to rise, the farking vampire trace-skipping assholes found me again and I once again became a target. They discovered my street address and phone number from the credit reporting agencies and began harassing me with threats of law suits. They called my friends and relatives and embarrassed me no end.

The debt collection industry is a special kind of evil. My attitude if "fark 'em and everything they stand for." I finally paid off my student loan through deductions to my Social Security benefits. The system didn't cut me any slack at all.

In my opinion, young people have been bamboozled into believing they need a "certificate" from some school and a credit agency to succeed in life. Both the education and credit industries are predatory rackets that prey on a public with few options.

Fark 'em, I say. Its not worth the costs.


So how much did you end up paying in interest after all was said and done?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jhalt: What's really sick, is the postage and paper most likely cost far more than their loan was for...


About to say, at 0.55c per postage, that's 30 grand right there.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Are Privacy Laws THAT different in America than Canada???


Yes. In Canada federal laws restrict both government and private entities from sharing private information while in the US it's mainly only government who have these restrictions. The US does have some protection for individuals from private businesses but it's very minimal compared to the laws in Canada and Europe.
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TotallyRealNotFake:  Are Privacy Laws THAT different in America than Canada???
I had a bunch of stuff go into collections after my divorce, I got burdened with all the debt and support payments while the s**t ex got off the hook everything even though it was he crap in the first place.
None of them called my friends, like what's the point of that?,
Collector:  Hey, do you know this person?
Me: Ya
Collector: well I'm contacting you for reasons.
Me: Fark  you and dont call me again

I had them call my work but my work is not allowed to acknowledge my employment and simply say "you have to take up any matters with the person your seeking individually" and then hang up on them stone walled.
You have to get debts settled one way or another. Otherwise these POS companies can come back years later, just cuz its dropped off your credit reports doesnt mean its not being sold over and over and over to various POS collection agencies and hit You up again 10 years down the road.
I believe Jon Oliver did a thing on collection agencies.

It's against the law in the states for a collection company to harass and stalk you. But there is no actual criminal penalty attached. The Federal Trade Commission is the agency taking complaints, and they don't do anything unless it is a widespread problem. You're on your own to hire a lawyer to enforce the law.
 
mutt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Taylor Mental: They called my friends and relatives and embarrassed me no end.


That is illegal.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: At 50 cents a letter, that's $27,500 in postage. That's a lot of postage...


I'm honestly surprised they didn't try and say the family was responsible to pay that back
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nytmare: IMO, debts should become invalidated as soon as they're sold to a third-party not authorized by the lendee. This bullshiat of just pay a random of money to whatever random company is hounding you for it is a racket.


It's bullshiat that I can't buy my debt for pennies on the dollar like these companies can.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report