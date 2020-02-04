 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Gunman kills a man when he mistakes the San Francisco 49ers flag for a rival gang's colors   (nypost.com) divider line
    San Francisco 49ers, Daniel Gonzalez, Fresno, California, shot Frank Rojas, homeless member of the Playboy Sureno gang, Super Bowl party  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Daniel Gonzalez, 34, a homeless member of the Playboy Sureno gang, walked up to the revelers Saturday - the day before the big game - and shot Frank Rojas, 24, with a makeshift zip gun during a heated argument

Now he has a home for life!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's going to violate his parole.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Still did less damage than Kyle Shanahan.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well... the 9ers fan didnt have to watch his team shiat the bed in the second half.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe he's a Seahawks fan, subby.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This was not a good Super Bowl for people who didn't like crimson / red colors.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, is a homeless gangbanger with a makeshift zip gun considered a "good guy with a gun" or a "bad guy with a gun" for shooting a 49ers fan?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"makeshift zip gun" - did the Jets & the Sharks dance at half time?
 
skinink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember when the movie "Colors" came out. Theaters were afraid to show it because they thought gangmembers in the audience would shoot everybody.

Noah_Tall
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I blame the NRA
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait, gang-shooting based on rival colors is still a thing?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sportsball fanboyz are such tough guys until the guns come out.
 
Report