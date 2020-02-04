 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Jeffrey Epstein's estate now valued at $634 million, $57 million more than previously believed, excluding the more volatile valuations of material used for blackmail   (nypost.com) divider line
9
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...at least folks can be sure of the value of the estate given how thoroughly the whole of it has been searched and investigated. I'm betting they left no stones unturned, no floorboards unripped, no safes uncracked, and every single lockbox and safe deposit box was strewn open...
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think someone with only $50 million was banging children next to US Presidents? It says he was worth $57 million MORE than previously believed, totaling $634 million. Now that's "above the law" level rich.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sound about right to me. Does Madame get the widow's share?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HIS ESTATE DIDN'T JUST SELL ITSELF.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now., to be fair, $500 million of that is just for Bill in a Dress....
 
que.guero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Curious how they report he died by suicide instead of "allegedly died by suicide"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
material used for blackmail

Barr has that all safely in custody to protect his father and his boss.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, all his evidence was destroyed in that terrible fire on February 6 2020.   UH.  Mods please post this in the "Remember Epstien's evidence?  The building it was in was accidentally destroyed by Space Force Neutron cannon"  on February 6th.
 
Report