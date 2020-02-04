 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "He says he is 91 years young and brags about how much his workout routine has helped him in his daily routines. Seeing someone like him inspires others to keep it up and incorporate fitness into their life"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squee!   He works out in his overalls as well.   That is about the most adorable thing I've ever seen.

I love this man, he reminds me of my grandfather who was a stubborn farmer who kept at it until the end and always dressed like he was about to hop back onto a tractor.
 
Snort
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Has to get to the early bird special in 26 minutes.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dunno. I've had people in my family who lived into their 90's whose routine was smoking, drinking whisky and eating things that are supposedly not good for you now. I kind of like that plan better.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh. My plan after letting myself go:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kinan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Had some neighbors that looked 20 years younger from regular exercise then came cancer. Can't plan for everything I guess.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I always expect a guy who looks like that to ask me if I have been saved.
 
