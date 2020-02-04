 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Pedro Escobar's crazy younger brother follows up release of crazy flamethrower with crazy launch of new smartphone. Giggity tag wrestles in jello with Unlikely tag (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Hero, Benny Benassi, Pablo Escobar, Pablo Escobar's drugs empire, Satisfaction, Advertising, Escobar Inc, time of writing, form factor  
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think you mean "Paulo Escobar" stubby...
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Superbowl halftime show 2
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He sounds like Russ Hanneman. Is he in the  tres comas club?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: I think you mean "Paulo Escobar" stubby...


I think you mean Pablo Pascal.
 
That guy on the bike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Turnip_the_radio: I think you mean "Paulo Escobar" stubby...

I think you mean Pablo Pascal.


I think you mean the Pueblos
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

That guy on the bike: BretMavrik: Turnip_the_radio: I think you mean "Paulo Escobar" stubby...

I think you mean Pablo Pascal.

I think you mean the Pueblos


It's Pedro Picasso
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

That guy on the bike: BretMavrik: Turnip_the_radio: I think you mean "Paulo Escobar" stubby...

I think you mean Pablo Pascal.

I think you mean the Pueblos


I think your means the puentes.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AbuHashish: That guy on the bike: BretMavrik: Turnip_the_radio: I think you mean "Paulo Escobar" stubby...

I think you mean Pablo Pascal.

I think you mean the Pueblos

It's Pedro Picasso


Wasn't him. The El Dorado was in the shop.
 
