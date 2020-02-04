 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark NotNewsletter: You can be the one to give Drew his birthday spanking
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-02-04 10:54:58 AM (30 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog

•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 11:24 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



I didn't ask Drew if it would be okay to use that as the headline, so please don't tell him about it.

XOXO,

DisseminationMonkey

________________________

A message from Drew Curtis:  
________________________ 

Hope everyone survived Super Bowl weekend.  I didn't see any articles about making Super Bowl Monday a national holiday this year, but I was certainly feeling it Monday morning.  

We've got a couple of things on deck this week - first off, I'm hosting a huge Fark party in Lexington this Friday, February 7th starting at 7 p.m.  For my birthday, my local bar the Chase Brewing Company is going to have six varieties of w00tstout available with all profits going to the Roswell Foundation for cancer research.  Profits, because Kentucky law says you can't give beer away (boo). Also in attendance will be Greg Koch, founder of Stone Brewing and fellow w00tstout collaborator.  

Speaking of my birthday, if you're looking to get me something, either feel free to kick in a donation to my Empire State Ride across NYC fundraiser and/or sign up for TotalFark!  Sometime this week or next, we're going to be having a conversation on TotalFark forums about a new ad unit, and I'm looking forward to your feedback on it.  It may end up being next week because I'm pretty sure I'm going to have a two-day hangover after this Friday. But we'll see!

In this week's Fark and Schnitt podcast, we have on-the-ground updates from inside China on the Corona beer virus, how the Chiefs destroyed Kansas City's mafia 50 years ago, and I recount the horrors experienced while surviving Dry January,
________________________

We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________ 


Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
flucto discovered that a simple adjustment to a car's timing belt can save money on gas
Circusdog320 showed how dangerous a large boulder the size of a small boulder can be
styckx made plans to try out some life hacks from the internet
Mike_LowELL thanked Kobe Bryant for his legacy
Jack Sabbath wanted to know if the day after is too soon
TheChaosPath did the ol' Fark "R.I.P." meme
beezeltown came down hard on a fertility doctor who used his own swimmers to impregnate patients
groppet will always come through for fellow Farkers
Circusdog320 did not believe what a sheriff's office had to say about a road hazard
markie_farkie shared one simple trick to increasing your car's gas mileage

Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
akya wasn't about to pay twice as much for movies just because they're longer

Smart:
Chevello was reminded of an old trick that trolls pull on internet newbies
davidphogan explained that when firefighters break windows of cars blocking hydrants to run the hose through them, it's not just to teach the driver a lesson
A phrase in an article caused Shostie to fall into a black hole of confusion
Morchella was impressed with a spider's behavior
Charlie Freak discussed helicopter safety features and recommendations
silvervial was reconsidering opinions about some creatures
washburn777 pointed out that an undercover cop encouraged a man to break the law
tuxq pointed out that being broke now doesn't necessarily mean you've always been broke
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account checked the numbers on the flu and the new coronavirus from China
hubiestubert's teacher was nearly chosen instead of Christa McAuliffe to fly on the Challenger

CSB Sunday Morning: What's the nicest thing you've ever seen someone do?
Smart: Gulper Eel discovered that a sweet gesture can come back to you just when you need it
Note: Be sure to read through the smart comments. There are some very touching stories in there. 
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village shared a story about Cowboys and Vikings, but unfortunately it's about football and not actual cowboys and Vikings

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies), or email dugitman

TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers  
Funny: sarahthustra had the perfect answer to the question, "What are five words that describe you?"
Funny: meg12279 showed that, at least in one case, merrillvillain was wrong about what other Farkers choose to put in their notes
Smart: olapbill advised anyone who ends up on a plane where the passenger seats face each other
Funny: WickerNipple showed that Unikitty was right
Funny: Beeblebrox learned a new word
Funny: oldfarthenry found the charging cables a submitter was looking for
Funny: craigzy had an idea for what Fark should do for April Fools' Day

Bonus FarkStaff Pick, nominated by Murflette:
Honest Geologist let us know all about the big Meat Bundle Mountain

Politics Funny:
Circusdog320 shared proof that John Bolton never heard Donald Trump say anything incriminating
scottydoesntknow reminded us that Trump wasn't the only president to have a Turkey scandal
Farking Clown Shoes tried to boost another Farker's self esteem
MrBallou had a farewell message for Farkers
ralphjr shared some fair and balanced reporting on John Bolton's claims about Trump

Politics Smart:
markie_farkie predicted what will happen after the impeachment trial is over
Chariset pointed out that while Trump was paranoid about Barack Obama, he wasn't paying attention to those close to him
GardenWeasel drew conclusions from voters Biscuit Tin mentioned who are fine with Trump being a Russian agent
OdradekRex knew why President Trump called the press in during his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
jake_lex speculated on why Republicans are having difficulty finding candidates to run for some House seats

Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Carn gave an example of a false equivalency


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down

Photoshops:
DarkJohnson wrote an intro to sex education book
Yammering_Splat_Vector wouldn't settle for your typical mirror selfie
Yammering_Splat_Vector came up with a shortcut to keeping your fish fresh
vygramul discovered that this Toblerone bar has nuts
DarkJohnson captured a photo of the president in his motorcade
DarkJohnson found a Wookiee driving a strange new hybrid
RedZoneTuba brought a treat for all the amphibian lovers
DarkJohnson designed an awkward clock (clockward?)
RedZoneTuba showed us a book that maybe isn't supposed to be for children
Kick The Chair fixed a photo that clearly had been altered to maintain a conspiracy

Farktography:
MorningBreath won Farktography Contest No. 769: "That's Sharp" with a stunning sunbather

Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.


Upcoming Fark Parties

See Farkers up close in their unnatural habitats 

Friday, February 7: Mega W00tstout tapping/Drew's birthday/fundraiser to fight cancer in Lexington, KY

If you'd like to plan a Fark Party in your area, please use the Fark Party submission form.


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another great time on the Quiz last week, but it's starting to look like we need a 900 club instead of a 1000. ZAZ took top honors with 941, followed by kittyhas1000legs in second with 902 and The_Philosopher_King in third with 900. Megateuthis took fourth with 883, and scrumpox fills out the five spot with 881.

The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about the location of the Cold War-era ghost town of 404. Fittingly, it was Not Found by 82% of quiztakers, as only 18% caught the article describing the old reactor site located in the Gobi Desert of Western China. The town's failure was a result of ideological differences between the government of Chairman Mao and the Soviets, who had agreed to help with the reactor there to create a separate nuclear deterrent against what they saw as U.S. domination. 

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over an odd forecast by the National Weather Service in Miami, FL. 94% of quiztakers caught the unusual tweet warning of falling iguanas. They said Floridians should "watch for them." Does this mean like meteor showers, where folks set up the lawn chairs and drink beer in the dark and go "ooooh, a big one!," or does that mean people should wear protective headgear while walking under trees? They didn't specify.

The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over what kind of commemorative Metrocard you could get if you want to take the MTA in New York. Only 38% of quiztakers knew that it's Patrick Stewart's piercing stair from Star Trek: Picard on the latest design. So yes, it seems that after the David Bowie card was successful, they've went back to another Brit. Not enough love for the Americans like the Wu-Tang clan, who got their own very successful card last year.

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over which Kraft Heinz spokes-thing met his doom prior to the Superb Owl. 97% of quiztakers knew it was Planter's Mr. Peanut, with most people who saw the ad wondering who he was or why we should care. Kool-Aid Man did show up at his funeral on Sunday, though. Honestly, I think their ad company has no idea what they're doing and just said "Hmmm... Baby Groot... Baby Yoda...."

Congratulations to the winners, and be sure to check out this week's Fark Weird News Quiz.
· · ·

(view entire blog)
30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pass.  Thanks though.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Eww
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So Drew is just another Koch brothers stooge. Great.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sorry, I only perform birthday shankings.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: Sorry, I only perform birthday shankings.


Username totally checks out.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought sure Id make the newsletter this time when I had over 400 funny votes for a comment

I guess somebody was funnier.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I thought sure Id make the newsletter this time when I had over 400 funny votes for a comment

I guess somebody was funnier.


Sorry, we didn't think it would be fair to include that comment since that joke had already been submitted a couple of times as a headline for the story.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now Mike Lowell he gets the listing for having 110 votes on the same thread on the same page that I got 400 votes on. He is living right
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: mikaloyd: I thought sure Id make the newsletter this time when I had over 400 funny votes for a comment

I guess somebody was funnier.

Sorry, we didn't think it would be fair to include that comment since that joke had already been submitted a couple of times as a headline for the story.


Which thread at least.

And if 400 people thought it was funny why didn't an admin have the sense to green the thread with that headline?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Now Mike Lowell he gets the listing for having 110 votes on the same thread on the same page that I got 400 votes on. He is living right


OK I can check it out myself. Thanks
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: mikaloyd: I thought sure Id make the newsletter this time when I had over 400 funny votes for a comment

I guess somebody was funnier.

Sorry, we didn't think it would be fair to include that comment since that joke had already been submitted a couple of times as a headline for the story.


I cannot even look at you now DissMon

*shun*
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: mikaloyd: Now Mike Lowell he gets the listing for having 110 votes on the same thread on the same page that I got 400 votes on. He is living right

OK I can check it out myself. Thanks


https://www.fark.com/comments/1069135​3​?htmlview=1&undefined=refresh&is_using​_js=1&unignore=1&tt=&startid=125292861​#new
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I even get accused of plagarism for my hilarity Gawd.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: libranoelrose: mikaloyd: Now Mike Lowell he gets the listing for having 110 votes on the same thread on the same page that I got 400 votes on. He is living right

OK I can check it out myself. Thanks

https://www.fark.com/comments/10691353​?htmlview=1&undefined=refresh&is_using​_js=1&unignore=1&tt=&startid=125292861​#new


Yeah, this was a total breakdown of the humor machine.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I cannot even look at you now DissMon

*shun*


Sorry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
MattytheMouse should've gotten a mention for this, imo.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: MattytheMouse should've gotten a mention for this, imo.


It's funny, but it's actually an old joke, and we're trying to highlight original Fark material in the NNL.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: MattytheMouse should've gotten a mention for this, imo.


Me and Matty, we know what the ugly nerd girl felt like when she was trying out for the varsity cheer squad now.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can be the one to give Drew his birthday spanking

I guess Fark is my personal erotica site after all!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Join Total *SLAP* Fark today!'
'It *SLAP* rocks!'
'Happy *SLAP* birthday, my *SLAP* ass!'
 
Serious Black
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can be the one to give Drew his birthday spanking

I wouldn't wish that fate on my worst enemy, let alone my best friend.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This may be a day late and dollar short but I still believe in you, Dane Cook.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My secret is limiting my joke theft to the vaudeville era.  Dead people don't punch or sue as hard.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brap: This may be a day late and dollar short but I still believe in you, Dane Cook.


Did he win Iowa?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brap: My secret is limiting my joke theft to the vaudeville era.  Dead people don't punch or sue as hard.


Quit calling Matty a plagiarist brap. Matty is good people
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: brap: My secret is limiting my joke theft to the vaudeville era.  Dead people don't punch or sue as hard.

Quit calling Matty a plagiarist brap. Matty is good people


I was calling myself a plagiarist, I was calling Matty to join my act.

I will call you when I want a low or no-interest loan.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brap: mikaloyd: brap: My secret is limiting my joke theft to the vaudeville era.  Dead people don't punch or sue as hard.

Quit calling Matty a plagiarist brap. Matty is good people

I was calling myself a plagiarist, I was calling Matty to join my act.

I will call you when I want a low or no-interest loan.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1113]


Do you have a structured settlement and need cash now?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Now Mike Lowell he gets the listing for having 110 votes on the same thread on the same page that I got 400 votes on. He is living right


It's because I picked you to win the funny pool in last week's thread. It's rigged, I tell ya!
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DisseminationMonkey: we're trying to highlight original Fark material in the NNL.


Now *that's* funny
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report