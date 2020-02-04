|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: You can be the one to give Drew his birthday spanking
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-02-04 10:54:58 AM (30 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
117 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 11:24 AM (38 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share: more»
Share this link:
Article Comments close
I didn't ask Drew if it would be okay to use that as the headline, so please don't tell him about it.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hope everyone survived Super Bowl weekend. I didn't see any articles about making Super Bowl Monday a national holiday this year, but I was certainly feeling it Monday morning.
We've got a couple of things on deck this week - first off, I'm hosting a huge Fark party in Lexington this Friday, February 7th starting at 7 p.m. For my birthday, my local bar the Chase Brewing Company is going to have six varieties of w00tstout available with all profits going to the Roswell Foundation for cancer research. Profits, because Kentucky law says you can't give beer away (boo). Also in attendance will be Greg Koch, founder of Stone Brewing and fellow w00tstout collaborator.
Speaking of my birthday, if you're looking to get me something, either feel free to kick in a donation to my Empire State Ride across NYC fundraiser and/or sign up for TotalFark! Sometime this week or next, we're going to be having a conversation on TotalFark forums about a new ad unit, and I'm looking forward to your feedback on it. It may end up being next week because I'm pretty sure I'm going to have a two-day hangover after this Friday. But we'll see!
In this week's Fark and Schnitt podcast, we have on-the-ground updates from inside China on the Corona beer virus, how the Chiefs destroyed Kansas City's mafia 50 years ago, and I recount the horrors experienced while surviving Dry January,
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
flucto discovered that a simple adjustment to a car's timing belt can save money on gas
Circusdog320 showed how dangerous a large boulder the size of a small boulder can be
styckx made plans to try out some life hacks from the internet
Mike_LowELL thanked Kobe Bryant for his legacy
Jack Sabbath wanted to know if the day after is too soon
TheChaosPath did the ol' Fark "R.I.P." meme
beezeltown came down hard on a fertility doctor who used his own swimmers to impregnate patients
groppet will always come through for fellow Farkers
Circusdog320 did not believe what a sheriff's office had to say about a road hazard
markie_farkie shared one simple trick to increasing your car's gas mileage
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
akya wasn't about to pay twice as much for movies just because they're longer
Smart:
Chevello was reminded of an old trick that trolls pull on internet newbies
davidphogan explained that when firefighters break windows of cars blocking hydrants to run the hose through them, it's not just to teach the driver a lesson
A phrase in an article caused Shostie to fall into a black hole of confusion
Morchella was impressed with a spider's behavior
Charlie Freak discussed helicopter safety features and recommendations
silvervial was reconsidering opinions about some creatures
washburn777 pointed out that an undercover cop encouraged a man to break the law
tuxq pointed out that being broke now doesn't necessarily mean you've always been broke
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account checked the numbers on the flu and the new coronavirus from China
hubiestubert's teacher was nearly chosen instead of Christa McAuliffe to fly on the Challenger
CSB Sunday Morning: What's the nicest thing you've ever seen someone do?
Smart: Gulper Eel discovered that a sweet gesture can come back to you just when you need it
Note: Be sure to read through the smart comments. There are some very touching stories in there.
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village shared a story about Cowboys and Vikings, but unfortunately it's about football and not actual cowboys and Vikings
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies), or email dugitman.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: sarahthustra had the perfect answer to the question, "What are five words that describe you?"
Funny: meg12279 showed that, at least in one case, merrillvillain was wrong about what other Farkers choose to put in their notes
Smart: olapbill advised anyone who ends up on a plane where the passenger seats face each other
Funny: WickerNipple showed that Unikitty was right
Funny: Beeblebrox learned a new word
Funny: oldfarthenry found the charging cables a submitter was looking for
Funny: craigzy had an idea for what Fark should do for April Fools' Day
Bonus FarkStaff Pick, nominated by Murflette:
Honest Geologist let us know all about the big Meat Bundle Mountain
Politics Funny:
Circusdog320 shared proof that John Bolton never heard Donald Trump say anything incriminating
scottydoesntknow reminded us that Trump wasn't the only president to have a Turkey scandal
Farking Clown Shoes tried to boost another Farker's self esteem
MrBallou had a farewell message for Farkers
ralphjr shared some fair and balanced reporting on John Bolton's claims about Trump
Politics Smart:
markie_farkie predicted what will happen after the impeachment trial is over
Chariset pointed out that while Trump was paranoid about Barack Obama, he wasn't paying attention to those close to him
GardenWeasel drew conclusions from voters Biscuit Tin mentioned who are fine with Trump being a Russian agent
OdradekRex knew why President Trump called the press in during his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
jake_lex speculated on why Republicans are having difficulty finding candidates to run for some House seats
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Carn gave an example of a false equivalency
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
DarkJohnson wrote an intro to sex education book
Yammering_Splat_Vector wouldn't settle for your typical mirror selfie
Yammering_Splat_Vector came up with a shortcut to keeping your fish fresh
vygramul discovered that this Toblerone bar has nuts
DarkJohnson captured a photo of the president in his motorcade
DarkJohnson found a Wookiee driving a strange new hybrid
RedZoneTuba brought a treat for all the amphibian lovers
DarkJohnson designed an awkward clock (clockward?)
RedZoneTuba showed us a book that maybe isn't supposed to be for children
Kick The Chair fixed a photo that clearly had been altered to maintain a conspiracy
Farktography:
MorningBreath won Farktography Contest No. 769: "That's Sharp" with a stunning sunbather
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Upcoming Fark Parties
See Farkers up close in their unnatural habitats
Friday, February 7: Mega W00tstout tapping/Drew's birthday/fundraiser to fight cancer in Lexington, KY
If you'd like to plan a Fark Party in your area, please use the Fark Party submission form.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great time on the Quiz last week, but it's starting to look like we need a 900 club instead of a 1000. ZAZ took top honors with 941, followed by kittyhas1000legs in second with 902 and The_Philosopher_King in third with 900. Megateuthis took fourth with 883, and scrumpox fills out the five spot with 881.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about the location of the Cold War-era ghost town of 404. Fittingly, it was Not Found by 82% of quiztakers, as only 18% caught the article describing the old reactor site located in the Gobi Desert of Western China. The town's failure was a result of ideological differences between the government of Chairman Mao and the Soviets, who had agreed to help with the reactor there to create a separate nuclear deterrent against what they saw as U.S. domination.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over an odd forecast by the National Weather Service in Miami, FL. 94% of quiztakers caught the unusual tweet warning of falling iguanas. They said Floridians should "watch for them." Does this mean like meteor showers, where folks set up the lawn chairs and drink beer in the dark and go "ooooh, a big one!," or does that mean people should wear protective headgear while walking under trees? They didn't specify.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over what kind of commemorative Metrocard you could get if you want to take the MTA in New York. Only 38% of quiztakers knew that it's Patrick Stewart's piercing stair from Star Trek: Picard on the latest design. So yes, it seems that after the David Bowie card was successful, they've went back to another Brit. Not enough love for the Americans like the Wu-Tang clan, who got their own very successful card last year.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over which Kraft Heinz spokes-thing met his doom prior to the Superb Owl. 97% of quiztakers knew it was Planter's Mr. Peanut, with most people who saw the ad wondering who he was or why we should care. Kool-Aid Man did show up at his funeral on Sunday, though. Honestly, I think their ad company has no idea what they're doing and just said "Hmmm... Baby Groot... Baby Yoda...."
Congratulations to the winners, and be sure to check out this week's Fark Weird News Quiz.
· · ·
30 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 30 of 30 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
Advertisement
In Other Media
|