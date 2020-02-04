 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Finally, a way to play that elusive Steely Dan chord
46
    Strange, shot  
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
time to fap?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

FlashHarry: time to fap?


It's foot controlled.. Kinky.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
The struggle is real, Subby.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

Ecobuckeye: The struggle is real, Subby.


Googled "Steely Dan chord" and found this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Mu

For those confused, this should clear it up--> http://www.hakwright.co.uk/stee​lydan/m​u-major.html
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
snuff box guitar lesson
Youtube vZDjWLwqAPY
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Good enough excuse to post this:

Steely Dan - Babylon Sisters - HQ Audio -- LYRICS
Youtube pAuPMJlK92s

Kick back, chillax & yacht-rawk the f**k out, y'all!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

oldfarthenry: Good enough excuse to post this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pAuPMJlK​92s]
Kick back, chillax & yacht-rawk the f**k out, y'all!


That whole album is excellent, especially the title track and the deep cut "my rival."
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Mu

For those confused, this should clear it up--> http://www.hakwright.co.uk/steel​ydan/mu-major.html


Well of course you can do it on a piano. You have two hands.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Is it the Devil's Chord?

I'm asking. Seriously. Is it?
 
nothingyet
1 hour ago  
I was always partial to the chord structure of Josie.  And every other song that magnificent band released.
 
ChrisDe
1 hour ago  
My wife says I should get one for our Valentine's Day getaway.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
We use this all the time. It's an inversion of an add2. Goes good with sus4's and the VII chord. Steely Dan was also like 50 years ago, so it's not quite cutting edge.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I can teach you a J chord.  Used to play guitar with a kid named joe, thus the name.  You take your basic C chord and slide every fret up two while leaving the open strings open.

C chord:  0 3 2 0 1 0
J chord:  0 5 4 0 3 0

No extra thumbs required.  Steely Dan eat your heart out.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Screw you, Kid Charlemagne...
 
RI_Red
1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Is it the Devil's Chord?

I'm asking. Seriously. Is it?


No, it's an add2 chord with the notes scrambled up. TFA mentioned the "G mu" being played as: 3x020x, meaning the notes are G-D-A-B, or root-5th-2nd-4th

The Devil's chord is a/k/a the augmented 4th, so if you're playing a C chord the aug4 would be F# instead of the natural G.
 
Petite Mel
1 hour ago  
Chiller Theatre opening fixed
Youtube ok6uzndOmPA
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

nothingyet: Josie


Good lesson:

Josie By Steely Dan - Guitar Lesson Tutorial Including Solo
Youtube sCQrFZ1X_n8
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
RI_Red
1 hour ago  

RI_Red: brantgoose: Is it the Devil's Chord?

I'm asking. Seriously. Is it?

No, it's an add2 chord with the notes scrambled up. TFA mentioned the "G mu" being played as: 3x020x, meaning the notes are G-D-A-B, or root-5th-2nd-3rd

The Devil's chord is a/k/a the augmented 4th, so if you're playing a C chord the aug4 would be F# instead of the natural G.


Oopsie, FTFM.
 
FirstDennis
1 hour ago  
Anyone else have a Sixfinger when they were a kid?

Or am I the oldest Farker here?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

nekom: J chord:  0 5 4 0 3 0


Em9 (no5)

FTFY
 
braindeaddisco
1 hour ago  
As a life long guitar player, I can tell you, the struggle is real. I often wish I had a 6th finger. Especially for the Steely Dan Chords. Also called Mu Major chords.
 
M-G
1 hour ago  
Hound Dog Taylor laughs from the grave...

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
RI_Red
1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: nekom: J chord:  0 5 4 0 3 0

Em9 (no5)

FTFY


Jack White uses that in "Dead Leaves in the Dirty Ground."
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Good enough excuse to post this:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pAuPMJlK​92s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Kick back, chillax & yacht-rawk the f**k out, y'all!


So fine, so young.....
"Tell me I'm the only one"
 
frankb00th
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

so a xenomorph hand
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

nekom: C chord:  0 3 2 0 1 0


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/two Gattaca references in as many days.
 
idsfa
1 hour ago  
Folk Song
Youtube LU9ERXxlSoY
 
RI_Red
1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: nekom: C chord:  0 3 2 0 1 0

[media2.giphy.com image 480x271] [View Full Size image _x_]


This one's better: 3 3 2 0 1 0

(Opening chord to "Lola" by the Kinks)
 
Dangerous_sociopath
58 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall - Bobby versus Satan
Youtube PoAGasPLh30
 
Slypork
54 minutes ago  
When you have an even number of digits on your hand, which one is your "middle finger"?

Twelve-fingered Family Spreads World Cup Cheer
Youtube xNkdF5A5Feg
 
Slypork
51 minutes ago  
Schoolhouse Rock- Little Twelve Toes
Youtube _uJsoZheTR4
 
I have an account now
49 minutes ago  
It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth... 🎶🎵
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  

RI_Red: brantgoose: Is it the Devil's Chord?

I'm asking. Seriously. Is it?

No, it's an add2 chord with the notes scrambled up. TFA mentioned the "G mu" being played as: 3x020x, meaning the notes are G-D-A-B, or root-5th-2nd-4th

The Devil's chord is a/k/a the augmented 4th, so if you're playing a C chord the aug4 would be F# instead of the natural G.


No idea what you said, but it surely sounds right.
 
Millennium
45 minutes ago  
The estate of Hunter S. Thompson demands royalties.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  

Slypork: When you have an even number of digits on your hand, which one is your "middle finger"?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xNkdF5A5​Feg]


Which one is the extra finger?  (ducks)
 
ChrisDe
43 minutes ago  

Slypork: When you have an even number of digits on your hand, which one is your "middle finger"?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xNkdF5A5​Feg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


There's more inbreeding in that family than Hemingway's cats.
 
RI_Red
38 minutes ago  

brantgoose: RI_Red: brantgoose: Is it the Devil's Chord?

I'm asking. Seriously. Is it?

No, it's an add2 chord with the notes scrambled up. TFA mentioned the "G mu" being played as: 3x020x, meaning the notes are G-D-A-B, or root-5th-2nd-4th

The Devil's chord is a/k/a the augmented 4th, so if you're playing a C chord the aug4 would be F# instead of the natural G.

No idea what you said, but it surely sounds right.


tl:dr The opening three notes of the Simpsons theme song are an example of the Devil's chord.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: nothingyet: Josie

Good lesson:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/sCQrFZ1X​_n8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


He's actually playing that intro wrong. The third note should ring more, but he's cutting it off.

In any case, here's a pretty good deconstruction of another great Dan tune, including the solo:

What Makes This Song Great? Ep. 3 Steely Dan
Youtube xKIC9zbSJoE
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  
Whoops. I meant the second note.
 
MythDragon
32 minutes ago  
exclaim.caView Full Size
 
cwheelie
4 minutes ago  
True Fact: There is no such thing as a bad Steely Dan album
 
