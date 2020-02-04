 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   People in Wuhan think coronavirus bodies are being burnt because the fog is getting thicker, Leon's getting larger (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have no fear. No bodies are being burnt. That's silly to even contemplate.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's just Snoop Dogg in town for a visit?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh!  The communist in China?  Tell the truth?  LMAO!
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way, that looks like a LOT of bodies being.....oooh....
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in a couple of cities in china, they are washing the streets with disinfectants because apparently that'll protect them from the virus...

/still no soaps in public bathrooms, or hospitals, or restaurants
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as terrifying as the article below it, titled "Coronavirus Outbreak predicted thousands of years ago in biblical code".
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: And in a couple of cities in china, they are washing the streets with disinfectants because apparently that'll protect them from the virus...

/still no soaps in public bathrooms, or hospitals, or restaurants


They're actually pumping the streets and some buildings full of an unknown chemical most.

But don't worry you guys, I was assured that this wasn't happening by farkers with far better judgement than I.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, if they have so many bodies to burn that it's creating a fog...any housing shortage will be quickly solved.

/assuming that you're one of the survivors that is
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: And in a couple of cities in china, they are washing the streets with disinfectants because apparently that'll protect them from the virus...

/still no soaps in public bathrooms, or hospitals, or restaurants


Given how prolific spitting is out there, it makes some sense.

/still, washing hands properly would be of greater value.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a little odd that they are having an increase of smog a week after the city was put into lockdown.  All industry is halted.  Virtually no vechicle traffic.

When they did that in Bejing for the Olympics, the air quality went from pea-soup to blue skies in about three days, so much so that it was all over the media.

Yet here, its increasing...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Ya know, if they have so many bodies to burn that it's creating a fog...any housing shortage will be quickly solved.

/assuming that you're one of the survivors that is


Housing shortage in China? Hahaha. They have like 60 million empty apartments. They built entire cities where nobody lives (like a city built for 5 million people where 10 000 people live).
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Thank god our government would never lie to us...

<Insert Tuskegee experiment reference>

And of course our President has never told a lie...

Yep.  We're boned.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x208]


lol
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All is well, Satan has recovered.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fastfxr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If they were burning bodies, EVERYONE would know it. The smell is intense, horrible, and something you'll never forget.

Yeah, you would most certainly know.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x208]


14,000 bodies!  Yeezus.

I don't consider that number to be accurate, but as a ballpark measurement it's a good indicator.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x208]


Well considering the population of wuhan, like 11-13 millions... how many of those die of old age/normal sickness per day on average?

14 000 dead people on a population of 11-13 millions over a month is possible. Maybe they arent taking any chances and burning EVERY corpse just in case... that would make sense.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who's down for some barbecue?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fastfxr: If they were burning bodies, EVERYONE would know it. The smell is intense, horrible, and something you'll never forget.

Yeah, you would most certainly know.


If they burn them behind the hospital sure.

But if they can build a hospital in a week, you think they cannot build a few good old corpse burning thingee that doesnt give a smell in the same time? I bet they can.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fastfxr: If they were burning bodies, EVERYONE would know it. The smell is intense, horrible, and something you'll never forget.

Yeah, you would most certainly know.


Yeah but I can confirm my Chinese inlaws don't know the difference between fog and smoke or anything that hangs around in the air. I'm not joking.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is EXACTLY how World War Z started
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: fastfxr: If they were burning bodies, EVERYONE would know it. The smell is intense, horrible, and something you'll never forget.

Yeah, you would most certainly know.

If they burn them behind the hospital sure.

But if they can build a hospital in a week, you think they cannot build a few good old corpse burning thingee that doesnt give a smell in the same time? I bet they can.


Some 9,000,000 people die in China every year. China's been on a massive "please cremate your dead" push for a number of years now, meeting quite a bit of resistance and achieving something like a ~50% rate. But, being China, it's a safe bet that they have the infrastructure in place for full or mostly-full compliance.

So in short, yeah, China's got the facilities to cremate even the high-end rumored numbers of dead, in standard / non-noticeable fashion.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're dead, aren't they? I don't really have a problem with it.

lolmao500: fastfxr: If they were burning bodies, EVERYONE would know it. The smell is intense, horrible, and something you'll never forget.
Yeah, you would most certainly know.
If they burn them behind the hospital sure.
But if they can build a hospital in a week, you think they cannot build a few good old corpse burning thingee that doesnt give a smell in the same time? I bet they can.


There's pics. It's like modular buildings.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's huge too
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fearmongert: This is EXACTLY how World War Z started


I was about to say something similar and ask 'didn't they try this in Return of the Living Dead?  And didn't it just make things worse in that movie'?
 
