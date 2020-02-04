 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   In today's Too Little Too Late of the day, US Bank reviews firing of teller and manager who helped client to buy gas after they didn't clear his payroll check   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
AVDev
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wonderful. And what, exactly are they going to do about the employees who've had their lives completely disrupted?

Bet the CEO won't be losing sleep, that's for sure.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, the idiots who should have been fired walk.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A nice little (read: Big) re-hiring bonus to forget the whole thing would be a nice touch.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My eldest has to use US Bank because it is the only bank on campus, they are not happy
 
allears
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, that's another bank to cross off my list. Wells Fargo, B of A, let's see... What's left...?
 
Joshudan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I worked for a financial company for a long time. At our annual all-employees meeting, the last part of the CEO's speech was devoted to stories of "delighting the customer" -- stories just like this one. We would be brought to tears during these very moving stories of tellers, call-center people and managers going out of their way to help a person in trouble. Heck there was even one about an employee driving out to a customer in a similar situation to help out.

All of those employees were praised and given an award, mostly very generous financial awards, sometimes some special act of kindness specfic to the employee's desire, like footing a family trip to Europe or something.

This will leave a mark; that will be the talk of the financial town and those CEOs hate that shiat.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

allears: Well, that's another bank to cross off my list. Wells Fargo, B of A, let's see... What's left...?


I'll never leave USAA. Sure it kinda sucks they are in San Antonio. But man are they easy to work with and never screwed me
 
mcmnky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On Monday, the bank published a statement on its website from Cecere, saying that the firing in Oregon "does not reflect who we are as a company."

100% b. s.

Cecere said the company will be looking to review its policies and make changes "that align with our values and our commitment to both customers and employees."

If you weren't the scumbag you appear to be, you wouldn't need to change your policies to appear like less of a scumbag.
 
Zykstar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is all talk. Let's see what actions are taken, and how fast they happen. That's where we'll really see what they are about.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
JFC, the CEO admits they didn't "get this one quite right".

Hack Patooey: A nice little (read: Big) re-hiring bonus to forget the whole thing would be a nice touch.


Right, and for call center staff and even the manager, something on the magnitude of a year's pay would be trivial to cover and in line with this farkup. A whopping raise too.

interstellar_tedium: My eldest has to use US Bank because it is the only bank on campus, they are not happy


That can't be true. You can use almost any ATM with almost any debit card, and it's not hard to find one from an issuer who will cover any fees charged. Unless you're turning in rolls of coins, I don't think it can matter whether there's a "branch" anywhere. Maybe choices are limited without a smartphone, but I think basic ones will support any CU or bank app including check deposits.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: JFC, the CEO admits they didn't "get this one quite right".

Hack Patooey: A nice little (read: Big) re-hiring bonus to forget the whole thing would be a nice touch.

Right, and for call center staff and even the manager, something on the magnitude of a year's pay would be trivial to cover and in line with this farkup. A whopping raise too.

interstellar_tedium: My eldest has to use US Bank because it is the only bank on campus, they are not happy

That can't be true. You can use almost any ATM with almost any debit card, and it's not hard to find one from an issuer who will cover any fees charged. Unless you're turning in rolls of coins, I don't think it can matter whether there's a "branch" anywhere. Maybe choices are limited without a smartphone, but I think basic ones will support any CU or bank app including check deposits.


I have never stepped into a physical USAA location. Do everything through the app. If I somehow end up with a lot of cash to deposite, I'll just do a cashiers check and then use the app to deposite it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You would think they were use to bad press by now.
 
