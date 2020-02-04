 Skip to content
(Fark)   American leisure, weird British slang, Indian monkeys, and of course Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Jan 26 - Feb 1 Superb Owl Commercials Edition   (fark.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Another year, another Superb Owl. I thought the game was great but the commercials weren't really standout. I mean, some of the commercials I don't even remember what product they were selling. I've gotta admit Tide did a good job of keeping their name all over the game, with Charlie Day showing up everywhere with a dirty shirt and a container of Tide Pods. I mean, who carries those around? If you're not going to wash your shirt, just leave the detergent in the laundry room. And since it's your house (surely you're not carrying around someone else's Tide Pods) then just change your dang shirt. But, I mean, they did get their brand out there.

Avocados from Mexico ran an interesting spot. Interesting in that I'm not sure why they blew $5.8 million it. Do Americans even check the country of origin on produce? (the FDA does require it labeled, but people never read the stickers) Do *any* stores even offer a choice? You might get "organic" vs. "regular", but I don't think you see many stores with separate bins for American vs Mexican vs  Chilean avocados.

I did not understand the Heinz ad. I watched it again. I still don't.

Hyundai's Smaht Pahk was clever, but I didn't remember what car it was for until I checked back later.

Jeep's awesome Groundhog Day commercial was the best spot IMHO. Unfortunately, it was for one of the ugliest automobiles available today. I mean, it looks like it would be fun to drive, but sheesh, it's just plain ugly.

I didn't think Olay's "Make Space for Women" ad did much to further their cause. While I think it's a great cause, I believe they overpaid their ad company to produce it.

Anyway, those are some of my thoughts. Take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what you liked and didn't like.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz.

Winners and Easiest/Hardest from last week will be in the Not Newsletter in your email. Good luck!
 
Report