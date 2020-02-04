 Skip to content
(Vice)   Next thing that is a giant conspiracy? *Checks notes* huh look at that water
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have the weirdest boner right now...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's the best thing I've ever done in my life," she says. "If you're [eating] a normal Western diet, eating salt and cooked fats, [not drinking water] can be really damaging - but I transitioned into a raw vegan diet, so I hydrate with living water [like melon juice and coconut water] from fruits, and I stopped drinking empty water from bottles or the tap. You hydrate with living water because there's nothing in the water in bottles. It's the water industry that tells us to drink all the time."

Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/briefly
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's the water industry that tells us to drink all the time."

Yes, the water industry.  Not doctors, nutritionists, and other people who actually are educated and know what they're talking about.  You know, like the nutritional sciences lecturer mentioned a few paragraphs later:

However, as Haleh makes clear, the average person still needs to ingest fluids alongside eating these kinds of foods. "The two main hydrating fluids are milk and water - that's what I know from my years of research and experience," she says. "I would suggest to people: still have your five to ten a day of fruit and vegetables, but also have enough fluid in the form of water or other hydrating fluids."

...

I ask Elaine Anderson, a freelance dietician with a decade of industry experience, and Haleh Moravej if they're aware of any studies that support the idea of swerving water entirely. They both say no, pointing out that this goes against NHS guidance - and indeed the guidance of the World Health Organisation, Harvard Medical School and just about every health-related website on the internet.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are taking the advice of an Instagram "wellness adviser" you deserve what you get.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you take away the water we're just..........

oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you had any idea what I've been doing to the soil you would know you were looking in the wrong place
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another "bag of bones" telling me what to do...nope.
 
Maturin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An apple is 84% water, watermelon 92% water. It's not hard to stay hydrated and avoid drinking fluids. Just eat lots of fruits and veggies, and get ready to poop kibble.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Nigella vs health guru.jpg]
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just like that "breatharian" BS.

"The air sustains me! I don't eat anything at all!" (except when I eat a little bit here and there.)

/that said, bottling companies siphoning off natural springs to bottle and sell in water-needy areas is vile
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enough with "influencer"
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thought this was about PFAS or other contaminants, not some half-wit vegan in a tank top.  Am I reading the Daily Fail again?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image image 700x393]

I have the weirdest boner right now...


The Baroness from G.I. Joe and Stretch Armstrong had a baby.
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That person does not look healthy.  I guess, pond scum isn't all that good for you.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closer and closer we get to....

Ah well...
 
EmperorSled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will someone please let me know when we get to start killing these stupid mother farkers? Not just these no-water morons; the flat earthers, the climate change deniers, the trumpers who seem to be so stupid you can't figure out how they remember to breath.

Seriously, stupidity used to be painful. That's were political correctness has gone to far. Not in saying chair-person instead of chairman, but by keeping the intelligent in our society from stopping harm caused by the stupid.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the good news is this is a self solving issue.
They will die if they're REALLY committed to their dumbass beliefs or they will drink and be the hypocrites they already are but pretending not to be.

Reminds me of this weird ass Ukrainian girl Valeria Lukyanova who tried to get people to believe she was solar powered after reading up on her Guru Jasmuheen the breatharianism.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thunderpickle: [Fark user image 424x444]

That person does not look healthy.  I guess, pond scum isn't all that good for you.


Yeah at the risk of being called a studman here look at her farking legs.....
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, another take on the whole juicing thing. Yes, the more watery fruit you eat the less actual water you need to drink but the stupidity burns in people promoting this junk science.

Check your pee and adjust fluid intake accordingly.

VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the Romans till today, delivering water to people has been one of the defining characteristics of societies. Yet here we are.

Much like no one was anti-vax when people were still getting polio, these idiots have spent their lives with clean drinking water no farther away then the nearest faucet. Maybe some cholera would remind them.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I believe you don't hydrate from water - water just cleanses," Alise tells me. "So if you eat raw food and fruits, you really don't need water."

In fairness, while the first thing is the dumbest shiat I'll see on the internet today, the second thing is actually true.

It's why that "drink eight glasses of water a day" bullshiat was a myth, generally speaking any food you eat is an aqueous colloid (in vague chemical terms, there's probably a more specific term for this in nutrition science/biochemistry) and because your body uses water as, y'know, solvent for the most part your body doesn't notice any difference between water gained from eating an orange and water gained from drinking out of the tap.  This meant that while the actual volume of water involved in that advice was correct, people taking it literally were overdoing it (albeit not generally dangerously).

So... honestly this trend is fine, IMO, considering where the bar has been set for fad diets something that's incredibly farking stupid but not actually biologically harmful is actually a bit of a step up.  Like... eating enough fruit to get your daily water from fruit is probably less harmful than cutting gluten out of their diet for most people, just to grab a mildly-harmful fad diet out of a hat full of mildly-harmful nonsense.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's that extinction-causing asteroid?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How half-assed. If they were really in harmony with Mother Earth and the Universe, they wouldn't need to eat or drink at all.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Callahan: "I believe you don't hydrate from water - water just cleanses," Alise tells me. "So if you eat raw food and fruits, you really don't need water."

In fairness, while the first thing is the dumbest shiat I'll see on the internet today, the second thing is actually true.

It's why that "drink eight glasses of water a day" bullshiat was a myth, generally speaking any food you eat is an aqueous colloid (in vague chemical terms, there's probably a more specific term for this in nutrition science/biochemistry) and because your body uses water as, y'know, solvent for the most part your body doesn't notice any difference between water gained from eating an orange and water gained from drinking out of the tap.  This meant that while the actual volume of water involved in that advice was correct, people taking it literally were overdoing it (albeit not generally dangerously).

So... honestly this trend is fine, IMO, considering where the bar has been set for fad diets something that's incredibly farking stupid but not actually biologically harmful is actually a bit of a step up.  Like... eating enough fruit to get your daily water from fruit is probably less harmful than cutting gluten out of their diet for most people, just to grab a mildly-harmful fad diet out of a hat full of mildly-harmful nonsense.


There is such a thing as too much water.  That said, getting all your water from fruit is not good, because there's lot of other stuff in fruit that isn't good for you in that quantity and you need that extra water to flush that out of your body, lest your kidneys suffer and you develop renal problems.  It's far easier to supplement nutrients than it is to rehab a kidney
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

catmandu: So, another take on the whole juicing thing. Yes, the more watery fruit you eat the less actual water you need to drink but the stupidity burns in people promoting this junk science.

Check your pee and adjust fluid intake accordingly.

[Fark user image image 700x700]


*Laughing because at 43 I just learned this*

CSB: Took a 24 hour urinalysis and Dr contacted me to ask if I was dehydrated.  I said "no, I just did as you asked and didn't drink caffeine".  Dr then explains most people pass about 2 liters of urine a day and she had hospitalized people for being less dehydrated than I was.  On retest drank more than a gallon of water and was fine.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just drink when you're thirsty, people.

Adam Ruins Everything - Why You Don't Need 8 Glasses of Water a Day
Youtube OWASUMMQjj8
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
accursed water industry!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be appalled by this and the fact that the author is giving "airtime" to it - if I weren't already convinced that Earth is overpopulated with humans and we should give Natural Selection free reign to do its job.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if you believe stupid shiat on Instagram you deserve to just die.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
*yes i know that nestle is evil w/ the water shiat
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
speaking of water shiats... bbiab
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bhcompy: .

There is such a thing as too much water.


Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bhcompy: "It's the water industry that tells us to drink all the time."

Yes, the water industry.  Not doctors, nutritionists, and other people who actually are educated and know what they're talking about.



I'm left wondering if she was one of those people that got so far into drinking bottled water that she all but forgot that tap water existed, if she thinks there's any real profit being made from tap water, or what.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
dehydration is a good way to get the kidney stones.  something the size of a grain of sand will make childbirth look like a walk in the farking park.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Have fun with your kidney stones and leg cramps, then, I guess...
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Dihydrogen monoxide is colorless, odorless, tasteless, and kills uncounted thousands of people every year."
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fireproof: bhcompy: "It's the water industry that tells us to drink all the time."

Yes, the water industry.  Not doctors, nutritionists, and other people who actually are educated and know what they're talking about.


I'm left wondering if she was one of those people that got so far into drinking bottled water that she all but forgot that tap water existed, if she thinks there's any real profit being made from tap water, or what.


I guarantee it's the same kind of fruitcake who thinks fluoride is a mind control agent.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Maturin: An apple is 84% water, watermelon 92% water. It's not hard to stay hydrated and avoid drinking fluids. Just eat lots of fruits and veggies, and get ready to poop kibble.



Doing a little math, say you want to get 2 to 4 liters of water per day (Mayo clinic link), which is also 2 to 4 kilograms. Average of 3.

84% x 3 kg = 2.52 kg = 5.54 pounds.

That's a lot of apples.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Maturin: An apple is 84% water, watermelon 92% water. It's not hard to stay hydrated and avoid drinking fluids. Just eat lots of fruits and veggies, and get ready to poop kibble.


Doing a little math, say you want to get 2 to 4 liters of water per day (Mayo clinic link), which is also 2 to 4 kilograms. Average of 3.

84% x 3 kg = 2.52 kg = 5.54 pounds.

That's a lot of apples.


Not always...

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=X2PP7et​-​DHg
 
joeflood
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: [Fark user image 424x444]

That person does not look healthy.  I guess, pond scum isn't all that good for you.


Is this Faces of Meth? Because it looks like Faces of Meth.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: [Fark user image image 424x444]

That person does not look healthy.  I guess, pond scum isn't all that good for you.


I weigh 116 pounds and I cringed. Her body fat must be brutally low. I have to wonder if she even cycles normally.
 
Johnny Bananapeel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Archer - Water? Never touch the stuff, fish fuck in it.
Youtube w37KwFZArug
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: [Fark user image 424x444]

That person does not look healthy.  I guess, pond scum isn't all that good for you.


If you look closely at the second Instagram pic in TFA, she's topless behind those plastic bins of watermelon. But she's so devoid of curves from being so rail thin that you can only tell by the lack of straps.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Christ almighty, these f*ckin' people
 
mononymous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: accursed water industry!


Big Water (aka Nestle) doesn't want you to know how dangerous dihydrogen monoxide is, but thousands die yearly because of it.
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: Fireproof: bhcompy: "It's the water industry that tells us to drink all the time."

Yes, the water industry.  Not doctors, nutritionists, and other people who actually are educated and know what they're talking about.


I'm left wondering if she was one of those people that got so far into drinking bottled water that she all but forgot that tap water existed, if she thinks there's any real profit being made from tap water, or what.

I guarantee it's the same kind of fruitcake who thinks fluoride is a mind control agent.


Your guarantee isn't worth the bits that encoded it.

She's an Instagram "influencer" wannabe.  She'll semi-randomly bump into actions to see what gets the most attention and followers.
 
fark account name
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

catmandu: So, another take on the whole juicing thing. Yes, the more watery fruit you eat the less actual water you need to drink but the stupidity burns in people promoting this junk science.

Check your pee and adjust fluid intake accordingly.

[Fark user image 700x700]


Great, now my monitor is soaked and HR wants a meeting with me.
 
