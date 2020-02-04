 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Google releases 'uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes' by state, says Nevada searched for 'potato'   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Buffalo wings, Philadelphia, U.S. state, Chicken, New Jersey, Appetizers, Blue cheese dressing, American cuisine  
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana searched for 'potatoe'
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can search to potato!
 
kinkkerbelle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fondue?  What the actual fark, Kentucky?
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So instead of showing us the map, they wrote an article attempting to describe the map.

What the fark?
 
