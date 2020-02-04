 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Fish delivery truck driver neglects to use parking brake with predictable results. Truck heads off down the pike, scales a fence and takes a dive. Driver's boss is sympathetic and doesn't carp too much, gives driver a fair herring   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 2:54 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just cover all the puns now, shall we?

Wet Dream - Kip Addotta
Youtube 6l1GvDWtccI


/oblig.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wish that I'd had a perch nearby to watch that live.
 
Funbags
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fin.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean that is why you pay for insurance.
 
Invincible
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Walleye've never heard a story so tragic.
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The fish made a break for it?
 
tommyl66
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry, Charlie.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report